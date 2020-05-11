 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

FRANCISTOWN: Nata-Gweta Member of Parliament, Polson Majaga will be ar...
The Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) and Botswana Land ...
Even though the Director of Health Services has cleared schools to res...
As a way of trying to address the issues of congestion in classrooms a...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Farmers Decry Zonal Restriction Of Field Visits

Farmers Decry Zonal Restriction Of Field Visits

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Monday, May 11, 2020
Farmers Decry Zonal Restriction Of Field Visits
Some farmers are complaining that the suspension of permits to visit their meraka or masimo outside their zone areas will have negative impact on them.

Their main concern is that there should be a provision that allows one to check on one’s moraka or masimo at least once a month.

“This is sad for us as farmers because our masimo or moraka is not within our zones and the ministry knows that very well. We are going to lose a lot because our livestock is in the hands of herd boys and if you do not check on them, they also stop taking care of the livestock,” a concerned Goepamang Morepodi said.  He said his moraka is located in the Central District while he works in Gaborone.

He continued, “Ke motho le moraka, ke ya teng ga bedi mo kgweding ka gore ke a reka be ke rekisa ha kgomo tsame di godile. Mo go nna ke kgwebo, ke a di jesa ga di ipatele bojwang mo nageng”.

Another farmer, Kerebotswe Mosianyane, said the agricultural officers should be able to assess case by case.

“I understand

Banners
there is a problem of this disease at the same time we should not forget that our lives are different. We have commercial farmers and those who are not,” Mosianyane said.  “Again this is the time for farmers to vaccinate their livestock. It should be clear on how those who cannot access their moraka or masimo are going to be helped. E seng jalo batho ba ya go swelwa ke leruo.”

 Minister of Agriculture Edwin Dikoloti told The Monitor that farmers would only be allowed farm visits under exceptional circumstances. A memo written to District Agricultural Coordinators by Leslie Botshoma on May 8, 2020 reads, “Kindly note that issuance of permits across zones is still suspended pending clearance from COVID-19 task force or coordinating office”.

It says the ministry would like to inform the officers that there have been some changes related to the latter in that now they are authorised to issue permits within the COVID-19 zones only.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Di ole makgolela rraetsho. Tsa re go kganela khorona o tshwanetse go apara mask

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners