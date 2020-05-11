Farmers Decry Zonal Restriction Of Field Visits

Some farmers are complaining that the suspension of permits to visit their meraka or masimo outside their zone areas will have negative impact on them.

Their main concern is that there should be a provision that allows one to check on one’s moraka or masimo at least once a month.

“This is sad for us as farmers because our masimo or moraka is not within our zones and the ministry knows that very well. We are going to lose a lot because our livestock is in the hands of herd boys and if you do not check on them, they also stop taking care of the livestock,” a concerned Goepamang Morepodi said. He said his moraka is located in the Central District while he works in Gaborone.

He continued, “Ke motho le moraka, ke ya teng ga bedi mo kgweding ka gore ke a reka be ke rekisa ha kgomo tsame di godile. Mo go nna ke kgwebo, ke a di jesa ga di ipatele bojwang mo nageng”.

Another farmer, Kerebotswe Mosianyane, said the agricultural officers should be able to assess case by case.

“I understand

there is a problem of this disease at the same time we should not forget that our lives are different. We have commercial farmers and those who are not,” Mosianyane said. “Again this is the time for farmers to vaccinate their livestock. It should be clear on how those who cannot access their moraka or masimo are going to be helped. E seng jalo batho ba ya go swelwa ke leruo.”

Minister of Agriculture Edwin Dikoloti told The Monitor that farmers would only be allowed farm visits under exceptional circumstances. A memo written to District Agricultural Coordinators by Leslie Botshoma on May 8, 2020 reads, “Kindly note that issuance of permits across zones is still suspended pending clearance from COVID-19 task force or coordinating office”.

It says the ministry would like to inform the officers that there have been some changes related to the latter in that now they are authorised to issue permits within the COVID-19 zones only.