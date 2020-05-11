BDP central committee met on Saturday at the State House

Opposition parties are calling on the Director of Health Services (DHS), Malaki Tshipiyagae to take action against Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members who attended a party central committee meeting that was chaired by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

BDP held its central committee meeting on Saturday at the State House.

“This is shameful coming from a ruling party and state President. Consistent with the message from health officials advising that we limit gatherings under one roof, one would expect all caring and responsible bodies to comply,” Umbrella for Democratic Change spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa said. “Gatherings of more than two people have been outlawed except for meetings of Cabinet, Parliament, Council and COVID-19 task team.”

Alliance for Progressives secretary general, Phenyo Butale said, “We have observed with dismay and disappointment as the President continues to unashamedly break the Emergency Power (COVID-19) regulations he himself put in place.

Why are they not using online platforms available for these meetings? We cannot continue to live under two sets of rules: those for the President and the ruling elite and those for the rest of us”.

said it is clear the President continues to undermine health officials, and in particular the director of Public Health. He said it is worrisome and should be considered a red flag.

Attorney Uyapo Ndadi said, “I hope the Director of Health Services has seen that the BDP Central Committee today violated Regulation 16 (as amended) and that he will take the necessary action.

Gatherings (meetings) of more than two people are prohibited until further notice, except for those listed”.

For his part Tshipiyagae said, “I am not aware of the said meeting. However, if any member of the public notices violations they should report to the police”.

BDP spokesperson, Kagelelo Kentse declined to comment on the matter and referred The Monitor to party secretary general Mpho Balopi. Efforts to get a hold of Balopi were not successful, as his line would not get through.