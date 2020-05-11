In each step we take, there is a high probability of coronavirus contraction.

Our chances of being victims of the deadly pandemic are upon our mobility. It is through these movements we make that we are able to fend for ourselves and our loved ones. But in this hour, those movements are a health risk due to COVID-19. The world is on stand still, so are our dreams.

The cure and defeat of COVID-19 has been prescribed to “self- isolation”. Self- isolation does not sound fancy because it seems to steal our social network and its culture. But it is actually the best moment that one could have in their lifetime. It is in fact, a practice we should submit to since it is a room where the walls are mirrors. The mirrors give you a reflection of who you are; your emotional stature, thought position and response to the surroundings, including people.

We need to regularly introspect our lives to make sure that we perform our individual purposes exponentially. There is a voice that directs us to our destinies and can only be audible in isolation. Self- isolation is a time of self- love. How much do you know and understand yourself? Amidst the quest for enabling cure and defeat of COVID-19 through self- isolation, we get to know and harness our own potential to catapult our livelihoods. Below we discuss how to establish a strong sense of self-worth and self- value during these trying times. The rays of the sun will piece through the gloomy cloud and dissolve it, then we will revert to normalcy.

Establish A Strong Position Of Self- Worth

Afore, you need to be mindful that no one knows you better than yourself. Everyone assumes that you are what their emotions spells out. Therefore, if there is anyone to validate your worth, it’s you. It is imperative to accustom yourself to positive self- affirmations and declarations that confirm greatness in you. For instance; I AM POWERFUL. I AM A LEADER NOT THE TAIL. I AM THE BEST AT WHAT I DO. This sparks the courage to indulge in events that draw you closer to your destiny. Furthermore, let us comprehend that everything that exist in its unique composition has purpose. This clarifies the fact

that you are purposeful. Every action we take or any word we utter has purpose. You do not have to be an extraordinary human being and undertake special rituals to identify your purpose. Purpose can either be temporary or rather an on-going cycle. Purpose is a burden that befalls one and earn them the desire to bring the desired change to the situation. It is extracted from love and its fruit is inner happiness. Every person in the world has purpose to stay home and socially isolate in order to combat COVID-19.

Once you have a positive mind-set and perception about yourself, you will feel that you have a positive impact on the world. Sometimes in our impacting actions, we find our buttered bread.

Establish A Strong Position Of Self- Value

Our actions project the value we are to the system we live within. What impact are we having in our surroundings. The impact, as mentioned, is found in our purposes. It is lawful to do anything that pleases you, travel as you wish but the main question is; Is what you are doing beneficial to you and the next person? Well, is it okay to stay home during the COVID-19 prevalence? Is it worth it? What will be your value if you do not or self- isolate?

You are valuable in the current health equation because it is through you that we could see the light of the day yet again. Even post COVID-19, we ought to ask ourselves these important questions in order to make sure that what we indulge in is of great benefit to both ourselves and our society.

Listen to the voice that speaks smoothly in your spirit, it corrects, counsel and give direction we are supposed to follow in order to realise our dreams and goals.

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw