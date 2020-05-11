Bonolo Molebatsi

After working in different industries, Bonolo Molebatsi decided to start her own company, Nolly Crafts Investments, with the urge to bridge the unemployment gap.

“The thirst to be self-employed inspired me to start my own company, as I felt I have enough experience from my previous employment and it was the time to do things on my own,” she said.

Started in August 2018, Nolly Crafts Investments offers consultancy services in broker, insurance and finance, cleaning, pest control, HR and labour relations, and general supplies.

“Our services are driven by our slogan ‘Think Different, Do Different’, as we believe there are many ways of doing business hence the diversity of our services,” she said.

According to Molebatsi, it was not easy penetrating the industry that is already flooded by cleaning companies like G4S, Clean All and Clean Time to mention a few.

She later decided to diversify into the fumigation and disinfection space joining companies like KPS Hygiene Services and Puristy.

However, she said their strategy has made them be unique and stay ahead of the game because they do indepth research about their customers’ needs and use high quality environmentally friendly products.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Nolly has been playing a

critical role volunteering to disinfect and fumigate in some places.

“Gaborone and Lobatse bus terminals were the first, but upon the lockdown, which halted public transportation, we then shifted to fumigating and disinfecting dikgotla in most villages across the country as well as district commissioner offices, reason being that they are public places where Batswana gather in request for permits,” she said.

They extended their noble gesture to all border posts, which are operating through the lockdown, from Ramatlabama, Tlokweng, Lobatse, Mamuno, Ramokgwebana, Martin’s Drift and Kanzungula, the reason being that cargo truck movement was not restricted, as their service is essential.

“We intend to be the leading cleaning company within the country and across the continent through franchising,” she said.

Currently, Nolly Crafts has over 40 employees, 90% being women.

“We hope not to just develop our labour force but rather go beyond to the families and communities that we operate from,” she added.

Nolly has extended its principle by making donations to a few primary schools, which they intend will make long lasting community impact.