Sanitiser Manufacturers Urged To Comply With BOBS Standards

Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS) has urged manufacturers of hand sanitisers and anyone selling them to get certificate of compliance.

BOBS manager, Marketing and Communications, Peter Mpete said everyone who sells hand sanitisers must comply with the set coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations.

“With the growing demand for hand sanitisers, everyone wants to tap into the market and it is important to abide by the set regulations, failure to do so might result in some action being taken,” he said.

Mpete said if caught, the products might be destroyed and the dealer might be charged or sent to prison for not less than three years.

BOBS in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has developed a standard, the BOBS 844-2020 for alcohol-based hand sanitiser

specification.

This specification may be referred to in the manufacturing and procurement of hand sanitisers. The public and industry is reminded that as per the emergency powers, (COVID-19 regulations 2020) published on April 2, compliance to standards is mandatory.

Therefore, all manufacturers and procuring entities of this product should adhere to the requirements of this standard.

“The standard will be provided free of charge to Small-Medium Enterprises. We also provide testing services for alcohol-based hand sanitisers in accordance with the standard,” Mpete said.

The standard is available at the BOBS head office in Gaborone and Francistown branch weekdays.