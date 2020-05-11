Mom's In Business Taps Into Digital Technology

A local entrepreneur Gauta Eyman and her partner Elizabeth Phiri have launched Moms in Business Africa summit, an annual online conference due to extreme measures to maintain social distancing.

According to Eyman, businesses are fast adapting to the new normal, and thereby transitioning to a more digital based economy and making it work.

The two-day event, which was live on Facebook beginning on Friday, featured 11 speakers from six countries.

“Entrepreneurship is a force to drive positive change in Africa and empower mothers in business and therefore putting them at the forefront is key in the development of any society,” she said.

Mostly mothers venture into business to support their families, monetise their hobbies or even solve a problem in their societies.

In Eyman’s view, Mothers do have the resilience and potential to be excellent entrepreneurs and through the summit, her organisation intends to support such people.

“It is Moms In Business Africa’s mission to advance mompreneurs. We are passionate about advocating for policies that support SMEs led by mothers. We see a future where more mothers do not have to choose between working and raising their children,” she said.

Through its online information portal, digital courses and events Moms in Business

Africa is building a movement that is keen to see a future where mompreneurs have the right business expertise, access to information, adequate capacity to devise business plans, financials and also seize investment opportunities.

“Through this virtual summit we hope to facilitate access to markets and opportunities for mompreneurs in the African market. We understand the power of women coming together to collaborate, bounce off ideas and also share success stories,” she added.

With over 675 registered attendees, MIB intends to connect Moms across six different countries namely South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Nigeria and the Diaspora through just a click of a button on Facebook.

Speakers at the event included Dr Matty Mongwa from Botswana, who is the Founding Director and a Practicing Doctor of Kalafhi Medical Center, Gorata Manyaapelo also from Botswana, who is partner and organiser of the award winning Electra Mining Botswana Expo, South Africa’s actress and television host Precious Kofi and the award winning Founder of Usafi Sanitation Limited, Maureen Amakabane from Kenya.