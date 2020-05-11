Culture Spears frontman, Kabelo Mogwe has been entertaining fans on Facebook during lockdown PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

After his fresh album Didimala Moratiwa dropped before the Covid-19 crisis, formidable traditional music group Culture Spears frontman Kabelo Mogwe has been making it up to his fans on social media with a live show on Facebook.

Culture Spears’s second show in two weeks was broadcast this past Friday at noon with many Culture Spears fans from different countries tuning in. Pushing the Culture Spears brand, Mogwe without his full band members because of Covid-19 still managed to entertain his fans with hits of yesteryears.

Mogwe performed alongside two other dancers from the group. The show that lasted for close to an hour started with Mogwe and his dancer stomping rigorously to an instrumental at Kulenyane Studios before performing their first album hit Selonyana.

He took the opportunity to also promote songs from his new album that include the hit song Sibi featuring group member, Charma Gal. The song reminded fans of a once great combination between Mogwe and Charma Gal whose real name is Magdeline Losolobe.

During the Facebook live show Mogwe highlighted that Charma Gal would have loved to be there to perform Sibi for the fans. He also said for their next week broadcast they expect the Sekuta hitmaker to be present.

“Sibi ke pina e batho bae ratileng thata, e emeletse ka mashetla tota, (People love this Sibi song so much and it has made a powerful

premiere),” he highlighted.

Besides Charma Gal, Mogwe also acknowledged that one of Culture Spears’s founding members Thembeni, also known as Ramozara was still part of the group. Few weeks back, Mogwe told Showtime in an interview that contrary to popular belief that Charma gal and Thembeni had left Culture Spears that was not the case. He explained that the two remained part of the group even though they were releasing solo music.

Mogwe, who has released hits like Dibeisane featuring MmaAusi under his Kulenyane brand as a solo artist said people would get to hear more hits from the Didimala Moratiwa album once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

The leader of the most powerful traditional troupe exuded energy as he performed hits like Kulenyane. Carrying an ankle boot prop, Mogwe acknowledged how the song Kulenyane made them into the successful group they are.

Culture Spears are not the first musicians to stream live shows as other artists like Sereetsi & The Natives and Vee Mampeezy just to name but a few have been doing it since the lockdown started. The next show will be streamed live this coming Friday at noon.