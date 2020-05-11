Local referees have been included in the list of beneficiaries from the football relief funds

Local referees will get a share from the football relief funds, Botswana Football Association (BFA) has said.

BFA Chief Executive Officer, Mfolo Mfolo explained that the association has just over 500 referees who will all benefit. He said all the referees are included in both the government and FIFA relief funds. Mfolo also said almost half of the match officials depend solely on match days while some have day jobs.

Per premier league game, a team of match officials is paid P4, 000. The team is made up of match referees, assistant referees and an assessor who get paid P800 each while officials in the First Divisions league are paid P180 each with officials in regional league walking away with P100 per game. Mfolo however warned that the individual referees could be paid slightly lower than their usual pay.

"We are under the extreme social distancing period, the lockdown. Everyone's daily

activities are affected, including our referees. So, yes they will also benefit; we have submitted the referee's wage bill. But we should be mindful that the relief fund is not a salary. It is meant to elevate us from the situation that we are in, to keep us going under these circumstances. I doubt that we will get funds that we have requested for," he said.

Mfolo also stated that the BFA was yet to receive relief funds, contrary to media reports but declined to disclose the association's expected fund.

"I cannot disclose how much the FA will get from the relief funds to the public. As of now we are yet to receive anything but we have now complied with both the government and FIFA so we are waiting," he said.