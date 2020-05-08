 
Over 100 dagga cases in April lockdown

PINI BOTHOKO Friday, May 08, 2020
Dagga PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Government’s directive to close bars and cease alcohol sale has proven to present challenges in substance use, with the police having registered 121 cases of dagga in April alone during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Police have expressed concern over the abuse of drugs, with dagga the most popular source of intoxication.

In a media release, the Botswana Police Service’s (BPS) public relation officer, assistant commissioner Dipheko Motube said drug use is on the increase with a total of 121 cases were registered in April as compared to 88 in March countrywide.

“Since the national lockdown, we have noted with

great concern an increase in the number of cases pertaining to drug use, especially dagga,” Motube stated.

Motube said on Tuesday that the police arrested three Batswana men aged between 21 and 26 of Botshabelo ward in Kopong for possession of substances suspected to be dagga.

He added that the suspects are currently in police custody while investigations on the matter are ongoing.

