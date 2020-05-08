Molebatsi Primary School

Councils are working around the clock to ensure that they meet health requirements for schools to re-open in June.

Information shared by different councils shows that some schools’ are at 68, 70 and 80% completion of hand-washing basins, toilet maintenance and installation of soap dispensers. Despite that, some districts have revealed that they have to build new toilets and still do maintenance on the existing non-water system pit latrines to be used in case there are water cuts.

Kweneng District Council has disclosed that most of the projects are between 68 and 80%, adding that that they are confident that most of the projects will be completed in June and July. “Our district has 91 schools with an enrolment of 52,112. Council has purchased 788 soap dispensers and installation ongoing.

It is anticipated that installation will be done by 14.05.2020 and we also bought 8 195 sanitizers and some have already been delivered at schools,” deputy council secretary technical services, Eric Puskas, said.

He also said a total of 175 cubicle toilets are currently under construction and latest completion date for some of the toilets is end of this month. In addition Puskas said toilets are augmenting the current shortages in schools.

He continued; “a total of 18 cubicles are expected to be complete this month and 70 cubicles by 10.06.2020 and the remaining 87 by 31.07.2020. Maintenance of toilets is on going in 59 schools and is currently at various stages. All works are expected to be complete by the end of the

month”.

He said a total of 546 hand-washing basins will be installed in schools across the district and a total of 276 are scheduled for completion by 10.05.2020, while the remaining 270 are scheduled for completion by 31.05.2020. As a way of trying to address water shortages, Puskas said they have purchased water tanks and they will install 10,000 litre tanks in schools across the district.

He further said 25 installations of the water tanks are complete and installation seven more will be complete soon. At Southern district council, council secretary, Charles Amos, said his district has 102 primary schools and most projects are at 68% completion.

“If schools are going to open in June, I think we will be done. We are installing hand-washing basins, soap dispensers and water tanks. We are forced to build toilets and maintain pit latrines in case there are water shortages. We are installing 5,000litre tanks and 10,000 litre tanks where possible,” Amos said.

Kgatleng, Council secretary, Mpho Mathe, said their primary school toilets would be ready to be used when schools open. He said in all their 37 schools, the completion of the projects is at 80% He said their enrolment is 16,624.

Gaborone City Council mayor, Father Maphongo, said most of their projects are at 90% and they hope that all of them will be complete before end of the month. Gaborone has 29 primary schools.