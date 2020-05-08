Like many designers Mokopanele has decided to put her skill set to good use PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Face masks have officially entered the scene creating a silver lining for the fashion industry as like most in the creative sector were crippled by the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Now thrown a lifeline in face mask production, the new accessory comes at a time when sales of traditional fashion apparel were collapsing.

Ever since the Botswana government announced that face masks are mandatory, this essential accessory has become a new way for people to exhibit their fashion sense.

From masks made out of leteisi (African print) to basic fabric, people have realised that if one has to wear a mask, it might as well be in an appealing pattern.

Of course, COVID-19 is too serious a plague that can never be considered a reason for a fashion show. But rather than dwell on the downside of things with bright smiles covered up, a stylish mask is just another reason for the fashion-conscious to make an impression.

For your Instagram fashionsitas and alike, fashion has always been a platform for self-expression and identity. People can no longer ignore the fact that face masks are a part of their everyday lives hence many are choosing to display their style through the masks.

Purchasing a mask is not just to protect one from the disease, but also provides the crippled local fashion businesses another revenue stream.

Not everyone is all about fashion though. Some are wearing masks because they do not want to face jail time or go broke over a P5,000 fine.

For some, it is a precaution against spreading the dreaded virus. Other people do not want the embarrassment of being the only people in public space without a mask.

For others a mask is a way of signalling to others that you are a responsible citizen. Some people do not want to walk around in surgical masks so they want to be seen in something much more extraordinary to set them apart.

COVID-19 has distorted how society looks but people are not ready to let the virus dictate those terms. Today (Friday) marks the first day of the relaxed movement regulations. So as Botswana begins looking ahead to a post-lockdown world, face masks look set to play an increasingly critical role in people’s lives.

Everyone wants to seem unique in their own mask because to some the mask one wears can show one’s personality.

Celebrities have also joined in and they are now showing off their personal stylish face coverings. One photo on Instagram shows singer Samantha Mogwe donning an African print mask with blue and yellow bands of colour that match her dress.

“When the government sends out a directive for cloth masks being mandatory in public, we just had to dig deep and find the dramatic Gemini. A big shoutout to my Sheer Butter Babe HYPERLINK “https://www.instagram.com/fafstarr/” @fafstarr who always brings me a ‘Ghana gift pack’ every December and this time she hooked me up with an Kente print fan and Kente fabric,” she wrote on her Instagram post. Other celebrities like DJ Gouveia, Lizibo, Vee Mampeezy and Bissau Gaobakwe also posted photos donning their fabric masks.

Looking at some of the celebrities donning fashionable masks, there

are predictions that masks may even make their way onto the local runway.

Now the supply of masks has exploded, as the number of mask sellers on social media increased since the mandatory mask-wearing announcement was made.

Local fashion brands are now making both functional and fashionable masks for everyone.

Arts & Culture caught up with Gaborone-based fashion designer Gorata Mokopanele, who is selling brightly coloured masks made from various fabrics from past collections.

Like many designers, she has decided to put her skill set to good use. While just about anyone can make a mask at home with any fabric, and ribbon, people want their masks to be a fashion accessory.

Mokopanele said she started the mask business as soon as the government announced that it was mandatory to wear masks in public. The dressmaker said she uses cotton to make masks and initially she designed a common one until customers wanted a much more customised one. “Customers gave me an idea of what the market wants. This customised one is fashionable and matches perfectly with outfits, so when I make these masks I make sure that (they are) reversible,” she said.

Mokopanele said the masks could either be flipped to fit formal or casual settings. She was quick to admit that there was a lot of demand for masks currently and sometimes she said it is difficult to meet the demand.

She said the main challenge about selling the masks was that she did not have a permit, but fortunately her customers come to her house to buy. “It takes about 10 minutes to make a basic mask, but the customised one takes time because I have to shape it in a certain way and prices also differ,” she said.

Mokopanele said the masks sell for P35 each, but the prices can go down if one buys in bulk.

“I no longer make the basic mask because customers love the customised one,” she further said.

The self-taught fashion designer said there were some instances where customers brought their own material since getting fabric was a struggle because shops were closed.

Mokopanele said customers liked African print, but she made sure that she gave them options with the flip mask. She also revealed that her masks have different layers of cloth in order to make them efficient as well.

“I also do this to make them durable so that the quality becomes the best,” she said. She said she also makes masks for children.

Mokopanele said selling masks has made her realise that cheap items like masks make more money as compared to making wedding attires for example.

She said going forward she would like to produce them as a fashion staple beyond COVID-19. “This has to trend and it should be fashionable,” she added. The designer who started focusing on fashion in 2015 said as a group of local fashion designers they have already donated masks to the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development.