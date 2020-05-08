HT Tautona and Trevor Mabua

A local artist, Trevor Mabua intends coming to the rescue of a nine-year-old girl living with disability.

Mabua, has recorded a song titled O Kgona Jang featuring motswako giant, HT Tautona

in order to help raise funds for the girl. Mabua says the girl, Leloba Kgarebe, suffers from cerebral palsy and autism and currently needs P75,000 to get medical assistance.

“Leloba has already been to Mumbai, India twice last year to get stem cell transplant and is due to go for the last transplant. She is currently undergoing rehabilitation, which is very crucial once she has undergone the stem cell transplant. People’s support in this project is a step to her recovery. We want everyone to please find it in their hearts to support this cause or deposit cash straight into her account,” he reveals. Mabua indicates that his music is always about social ills, so this time he feels the need to talk about an issue that the community at large,let alone musicians, never seems to touch on. He says O Kgona Jang is a song that condemns social ills.

“At first,

I wanted to collaborate with as many musicians as possible to come up with something like USA for Africa, We are the World, but I could not afford to pay those artists. That’s when I approached my little cousin, HT Tautona. I thought I could add a bit of motswako to it so that it appeals to both the young and old. As for the charity part, I saw an article in one of the local newspapers about the little girl,” he further states.

Mabua thanks HT, Tumza Mafoko, Costa and Andrew who found it fitting to do the song for free.

“Big up to Zolasco Vatseh, Girly and Caymil, thank you so much guys,” he appreciated.

Mabua says contact can be made with Tshoganetso Kgarebe on 71662546 or Trevor Mabua on 74635795. He says people can also send donations directly to Tshoganetso P. Kgarebe’s Absa account, number 1022177, branch code 03 or Tshoganetso P. Kgarebe on FNB account, number 62837569758 and code 285267.