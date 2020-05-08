A Poem for Poetry is a song that was inspired by Kelesitse’s love for poetry

Upcoming artist Kelesitse has released a single called A Poem for Poetry, a song that was inspired by her love for poetry.

Kelesitse told Arts and Culture that the title was inspired by her love for poetry, an instrument that she uses to share her first love, God. She said she needed to immortalise a piece of work that would be for God and God alone.

“I don’t have an album yet, but I am working towards one, so I will be taking my time with the offering. The A Poem for Poetry single is already available across all digital platforms and it is a step towards a bigger project that I am excited to share with listeners,” she said. Kelesitse added that the single is a story that recognises that poetry is her first love, and that

poetry too deserves a poem.

“Sometimes we overlook the gifts that God has given us and look outward. The song is a reminder for myself and anyone else who needs to remember to place purpose above popularity. It is a song about hope and uprightness,” she highlighted.

Kelesitse’s A Poem For Poetry is a chilled musical piece that shows that poems and lyrics are actually very different and the way her recited words are presented form perfect harmony with the instrumentation. For those who do not love poetry in its truest form, this is chance to appreciate the art enhanced with back-up melody. Kelesitse does not just recite but also vocalises in the song.