The ‘new kid’ in Botswana’s hip-hop scene, Thapelo Segologi, monickered Thaps, has released a new single titled Grapevine.

Thaps’s Grapevine video has gotten tongues wagging amongst his newly found fans on different social media platforms.

Even though many of them approved of his song, some have criticised him for infusing his love song with traditional dance saying that the whole concept was not complementary to the beautiful lyrics.

Thaps told Arts & Culture Grapevine was a boy’s invitation to a girl who was going through a rough patch in life.

“The music video was just me paying homage to our culture as a Motswana. I was simply promoting my Setswana culture, which I plan to continue doing through music. I collaborated with one upcoming artist who goes by the name AEB,” he stated. He also said he would love to have a verse from ATI or a hook from Charma Gal in one of his upcoming songs.

Futhermore, Thaps said he has not released any album as of yet. He pointed out that his first project would have to portray his dexterity in various genres. The video got 30,000 views on Facebook within 14 days of posting, which he said was double the amount he got compared to his first video. He said the response

made him believe that people loved the Grapevine video and were starting to recognise him as an artist.

“God gave you a heart for a reason. Listen to your heart before you want people to listen to you.

After that, listen some more. I feel like as the new generation, we see cracks or problems in our history and let it dictate our lives.

We let history make us feel inferior. I take it as my duty as an artist to show my fellow young Africans that we have the power and ability to do whatever we put our minds to,” he philosophised at length.

The young artist has always enjoyed music, but decided to make it a career in mid-2016. He generally dabbles in Hip-Hop, R&B, and Pop but there are new genres coming up that he is fond of like Amapiano and would like to try his hand at them in future.

He said he looks at his catalogue in genre as continuous growth to just make good music. His music videos can be found on his InstagramTV @itsjustthaps or YouTube channel, Thapelo Segolodi. It is also available on his Facebook page Thapelo Segolodi.