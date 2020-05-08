Kast, who had been advocating for the formation of the arts council and even walked 2,000km has appreciated the development in the arts and creative sector

After the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) invited public input and comments on the draft National Arts Council Bill 2020, creative industry players welcomed the long overdue development.

MYSC minister, Tumiso Rakgare will present the draft bill to the National Assembly on May 15, 2020, which is will also be the closing date for receipt of comments. Members of the public are encouraged to submit written comments to artscouncil@gov.bw or send a letter to ‘The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, P/Bag 00514, Gaborone’. The draft National Arts Council Bill 2020 can be obtained by sending a request email to artscouncil@gov.bw and the bill will be sent.

“We encourage Batswana particularly artists, promoters, artists’ representatives, representatives of arts associations and all other stakeholders with interest in the development and promotion of the arts to shape this bill for the future.

The main aim of the bill is to establish the National Arts Council of Botswana to promote and develop the arts and culture sector,” read a press release from MYSC.

Arts and culture includes all forms and traditions of literary arts, performing arts, visual arts, media arts and culinary arts.

Local rapper Kast, who had been advocating for the formation of the arts council and even walked 2,000km, was on could nine when approached about the issue.

He gushed to Arts and Culture about “this amazing development” in the arts and creative sector.

“It’s something I have been advocating for. We have to grow and professionalise the sector. There is a draft bill and our contribution as stakeholders such as artists and other creatives will give the National Arts Council a complexion,” he said. Kast expressed his utmost excitement that the national council was really in the offing. His elation was also in the fact that “we are given the power to contribute to the way it is going to be shaped”.

For his part, Thapong Visual Arts Centre director, Reginald Bakwena said being given a chance to comment on the bill was a good initiative on government’s part.

“We have been waiting for this. Now we can all contribute. The government heard our cries. We are grateful for this opportunity to shape the kind of sector we want,” he said.

Bakwena added that the fact that everyone is included was encouraging, so that everyone participated.

“We should not be lazy, let us

all read it and share our comments because it gives us strength and we will have it the way we want,” he added. Bakwena highlighted that the arts and culture sector can develop further. He said government should speed up the process so that after COVID-19 they could have something to look into. “We will finally have something that was not decided by someone else. It is an opportunity to reflect on our past and current issues and a chance to come up with something more concrete compared to other countries in the region,” he said.

The draft bill indicates that the objectives and functions of the council shall be to register arts and culture societies and companies, facilitate training and skills development in the arts and culture sector, facilitate resource mobilisation, distribution and investment in arts and culture.

Moreover, other objectives include facilitating programme development and implementation to promote local arts and culture, promoting good corporate governance in the arts and culture sector, facilitating cultural exchanges between Botswana and other countries and advising government on matters relating to the arts and culture.

The draft bill also proposes that a Board of the council shall be established and will consist of 11 members. In terms of directions by the MYSC, section 7(1) indicates that the minister may give the Board written direction of a general or specific nature regarding the exercise of its powers.

“There shall be a chief executive officer for the council who shall be appointed by the minister on the recommendation of the Board on such terms and conditions as may be specified in the instrument of appointment,” reads section 19(1) of the bill.

Regarding funds, the bill indicates that the funds of the council shall consist of subscription fees as the council may impose for membership, grants, contributions, donations and endowments from any source, monies that may be appropriated by the National Assembly and monies generated through fundraising activities of the council.

The bill also proposes that each member shall hold office for a period of three years and shall be eligible for reappointment for one further term on the expiry of his or her term in office.