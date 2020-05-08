Polson Majaga

FRANCISTOWN: The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has said that it will later today make public its position in relation to defilement charges levelled against Nata-Gweta Member of Parliament (MP), Polson Majaga.

Majaga, who is accused of defilement, is alleged to have impregnated a minor residing in his constituency. Early this week Police at Sowa Town confirmed that Majaga is wanted on allegations of defilement. In addition, despite the police issuing a warrant of arrest against Majaga, the legislator is yet to be arrested.

“We have just come out of a meeting to deliberate on the allegations levelled against Majaga. We will

release a statement later today detailing our position with reference to allegations levelled against him (Majaga),” BDP spokesperson, Kagelelo Kentse told MmegiOnline this morning over the phone.

Majaga has denied allegations levelled against him. Many among opposition parties and rights groups have said that they find it significantly worrying that the BDP is yet to react or take action against Majaga because the allegations against him are serious.