President Mnagagwa and Masisi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Some Zimbabweans living in Botswana currently faced with challenges due to the lockdown regulations imposed by the Government in response to Covid-19 pandemic have sought assistance to return home.

Following plight, the Government of Botswana and Zimbabwean embassy are currently facilitating voluntary repatriation of such persons. Since mid April some Zimbabweans living in Botswana have been surrendering themselves to the police and district commissioners in their area of stay.

In April 16, 2020 more than 500 deportees from Botswana were sent back home. Then the Government of Botswana transported the Zimbabwean immigrants up to Plumtree border post.

The Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation disclosed in a media release that both governments would embark on another joint voluntary repatriation exercise to aid Zimbabwe nationals who have requested to be assisted to return home.

The second batch of the exercise started on Wednesday and expected to end today (Friday) and they were repatriated by road. The media release further stated that the Zimbabwean authorities at the Ramokgwebana

border post received the immigrants.

“The two Governments recognize the current challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and its far reaching adverse impact on livelihoods and are therefore committed to work closely together on the voluntary repatriation of Zimbabwean nationals as and when required. The two Governments are also committed to ensure the safe and humane repatriation of the concerned nationals,” reads the media release.

The Ministry further stated that the Government of Botswana continues to collaborate with other governments to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of their citizens from Botswana.

Mmegi has learnt that more Zimbabweans continue to register themselves with their embassy locally. Arrangements are also in place by Zimbabwean authorities to facilitate their reception as well as to prepare for their transportation from the border to the facilities provided for their quarantine.