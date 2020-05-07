Minister of Local Government Eric Molale PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has suspended overtime payments for workers engaged in the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a memo written this week the Ministry has directed all local authorities to suspend payments for all employees engaged in Covid-19 activities. The memo says the Ministry is still seeking guidance on how to deal with overtime incurred during pandemic.

"You are therefore instructed to continue to fill the overtime incurred and file it, until such time the Ministry guides us on how to pay. Then that's when you can effect payments," the memo written by acting deputy council secretary, Orin Nthuba says.

But the Minister of Local Government Eric Molale said, "I am not the one who wrote that memo. Talk

to the person who wrote the memo. I am not going to comment on the matter". It's wrong for workers to be made to work without payment. This becomes even more serious when done by Government that is supposed to be a role model employer.

However Botswana Land Boards Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) executive secretary Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said this is clear violation of labour laws on overtime, and practice of slavery where people will work without being paid for their service. "It is a sad occurrence on the Country 's Industrial relations," he said in an interview.