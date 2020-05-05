FRANCISTOWN: Tshesebe Police Station commander, superintendent Amos Kekgathetse has said that they have quarantined 12 Batswana, who were travelling from Zimbabwe through Ramokgwebana border.

When speaking to MmegiOnline Kekgathetse said that the 12 individuals comprising six women and men are currently placed on a 14-day mandatory quarantine at Stop Over Motel in Tshesebe village.

He said: “Since 27th April, 2020, we continued to receive a number of Batswana travelling from Zimbabwe who are coming back to their place of residence for different reasons. Majority of them reasoned that they came back so that they can go back to work”.

He added that some of the quarantined individuals visited their families in Zimbabwe and came back because their visitors’ permits were about to expire.

In a different matter, Kekgathetse said that they have also registered two cases of failure to remain in the place of confinement in Senyawe and Tsamaya villages respectively.

Kekgathetse has said that from the two cases they quarantined a 23-year-old Motswana man from Senyawe village, who used ungazetted points of entry in order to visit his girlfriend in a nearby village in Zimbabwe.

He said that the police arrested the man after a tip-off

a few hours after coming back from his girlfriend’s place in Zimbabwe, which is close to the Botswana-Zimbabwe borderline.

The police boss also raised a concern of burglary cases targeting shops in Moroka and Butale villages, which are not far from the Botswana-Zimbabwe borderline.

He also suspected that some of the villagers were working hand-in-hand with Zimbabwean culprits to steal goods at the affected shops.

He further said that the trail of the vehicles used to transport the stolen goods led to the Botswana-Zimbabwean borderline, which is not far away from the villages. He added that they have not made any arrest(s) on both the burglary cases.

Kekgathetse appealed to residents of the two villages to report any suspicious movement of people at night and for those with information, which can be helpful for the investigation to come forward to the nearest police station and report the matter.

He said that they have deployed police officers within villages in their policing area and along the border to arrest the situation.