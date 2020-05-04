Nkobolo. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Onkabetse Nkobolo has been transferred from Gaborone Private Hospital (GPH) to Princess Marina Hospital for physiotherapy.

The athlete was left hospitalised after he was involved in a car crash along with fellow 400m runner, Baboloki Thebe in March.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president-administration, Oabona Theetso said Nkobolo was moved to Marina at the start of the country’s lockdown, so that he could receive physiotherapy. He said a decision was taken by doctors to transfer Nkobolo to Marina as GPH does not offer physiotherapy.

“GPH does not provide physiotherapy for back injuries. We believe that he is going up the scale of recovery. He sustained injuries on his back during the accident,” he said. Theetso

Banners

said it was difficult to tell when Nkobolo would fully recover.

Nkobolo and Thebe were involved in an accident after sneaking out of the national team’s camp at Adansonia Hotel in Phase 4. The team was preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The athletes allegedly went out partying and their car overturned near SSKB camp in the wee hours of the morning.

Thebe was charged for reckless driving after the accident. BAA and the Botswana National Olympic Committee have set up a Commission of Inquiry into the accident, but the findings have not been released.