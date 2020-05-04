We are hiring.
1. Land Surveyor
Job Summary
To measure and collect data on specific areas of land in order to meet project objectives.
Qualifications and Experience
Bsc (Surveying), BTech (surveying)or equivalent.
Must be a professionally registered land surveyor. i.e. either with SAGC as a PLS (Professional Surveyor) or any other recognized body in Botswana.
Minimum 5 years in engineering land surveying directly related to construction.
A Valid Driver’s License
Reference: KCBT- LS
2. HR/IR Practitioner
Job Summary
To manage the day-to-day HR issues in relation to all HR activities such as recruitment, training and development, overseeing the management of site industrial labour relations, managing grievance procedures and conflict resolution, while ensuring that the company continues to meet its business and company’s objectives. The incumbent will be required to advise business and employees on all Labour related issues, highlighting risks to the business and employees whilst ensuring business objectives are ultimately achieved.
Qualifications and Experience
Minimum Diploma in Human Resources or related qualification
Minimum of 5 years’ Industrial Relations experience in a construction site environment
At least three years HR generalist experience.
Sound Knowledge of Labour Legislation and procedures.
Strong IR Background
A Valid Driver’s License
Reference: KCBT- HR/IR
3. Plant Maintenance Supervisor
Job Summary
The Workshop Supervisor Coordinates and directs the service department technicians for maximum efficiency and productivity.
Qualifications and Experience
Minimum N4 Mechanical Engineering or equivalent and a valid Trade Test Certificate in the field of Earthmoving Equipment Mechanics.
A supervisory effectiveness of a first line certificate will be an added advantage.
4 years post apprenticeship experience on Earthmoving Equipment
2 years’ experience as charge hand or Supervisor.
A valid driver’s license is essential
Reference: KCBT- PMS
4. Project Admin Officer
Job Summary
Responsible for coordination of project activities.
Manage schedules, arrange assignments and communicate progress to all team members.
Qualifications and Experience
Minimum National Diploma in Administration or related field.
5 years’ work experience as a Project Administrator.
Knowledge of project management software
Hands on experience with flowcharts, technical documentation and schedules
A Valid Driver’s License
Reference: KCBT- PAO
5. Project Manager
Job Summary
Responsible and accountable for the day to day running of construction operations on site
Qualifications and Experience
B.Eng / B.SC. – Civil / Mechanical Eng – Registered with ERB as Professional Engineer or equivalent.
A proven track record in achieving first-class construction management in large infrastructure projects (Pipe lines, Reservoirs and WTP)
Minimum of 5- 10 years’ experience working in Construction Management, with at least 5 years’ experience in and on a site construction environment
A Valid Driver’s License
Reference: KCBT- PM
6. QC Site Officer
Job Summary
Responsible for maintaining of quality standards by approving incoming materials, in-process production, and finished products
Qualifications and Experience
National Higher Dip., B. Tech, B/ in Quality Management or similar advantageous
ISO9001 Implementation/Auditing certification
Minimum 5 to 10 years civil inspection from which must be in infrastructure projects (pipelines,resevoirs,WTP)
A Valid Driver’s License
Reference: KCBT- QC
7. Quantity Surveyor
Job Summary
Responsible from design costs to final figure
Pursue to minimise the costs of the project and enhance value for money.
Ensuring that the project meets all legal and quality assurance requirements and regulations
Qualifications and Experience
Possess relevant construction QS credentials.
Minimum B.Tech / Diploma. – Quantity Surveying
A proven track record in infrastructure projects, Pipe lines, Reservoirs and WTP)
Minimum of 10 years’ experience with at least 5 years’ experience working on a site construction environment as a Site Quantity Surveyor.
A Valid Driver’s License
Reference: KCBT- QS
8. Resident Engineer Civils &Pipelines/Structural
Job Summary
Responsible for providing Resident Engineering functions and to serve as a link between management and operational areas to ensure that work is performed according to the stipulated requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
BEng (Civil) or BTech (Civil), registered with ERB or Equivalent as a Professional.
Minimum 10 years’ resident engineer function on steel and or ductile iron bulk water supply pipelines larger than 500 mm diameter pipelines.
Proficient with MS Office, MS Project and Drafting software
A Valid Driver’s License
Reference: KCBT- REP
9. SHE Site Officer
Job Summary
Coordinates health and safety systems.
identifies hazards and assess risks to health and safety,
put appropriate safety controls in place
provides advice on accident prevention and occupational health to management and employees. Establish, manage and monitor standards, processes, communications, training and systems to ensure all responsibilities associated with Health and Safety
Qualifications and Experience
OHS Diploma/Certificate or equivalent.
Certificate in occupational health and safety i.e. SAMTRAC, Nebosh IGC
5 or more years relevant experience in a similar role
Registered with relevant professional body.
In depth knowledge of legislation (e.g. OSHA) and procedures.
Knowledge of potentially hazardous materials or practices.
Proficient in MS Office.
Working knowledge of safety management systems i.e. OHASAS18001/IMS
A Valid Driver’s License
Reference: KCBT- SSO
10. Site Agent Civils
Job Summary
responsible for the management of the construction site
maintains standards of health and safety, quality, environmental impact and cost control
Qualifications and Experience
Btech / Diploma. – Civil / Water & Environment – Registered with ERB
A proven track record in achieving first-class construction management in infrastructure projects (Pipe lines, Reservoirs and WTP)
Minimum of 5- 10 years’ experience working in Construction Management, with at least 5 years’ experience in and on a site construction environment
A Valid Driver’s License
Reference: KCBT- SA
11. Senior Land Surveyor
Job Summary
Measures and collects data on specific areas of land in order to meet project objectives.
Qualifications and Experience
Bsc (Surveying), or equivalent.
Must be professionally registered with SAGC as a PLS (Professional Surveyor) or Equivalent
Minimum 10 years in engineering land surveying, directly related to construction
A Valid
Reference: KCBT- SLS
12. Health and Safety Manager
Job Summary
To Manage and coordinate the overall Safety & Health initiatives and systems at the company. Ensure and assure legal compliance to minimize risk, litigation exposure and adverse publicity.
Qualifications and Experience
Should possess a four-year degree from an accredited post-secondary institution within construction engineering, occupational safety or a related field of study.
At least 10 years related experience in the construction environment Staff management and relevant labour legislation
Health & Safety legislation & implementation
Knowledge of Health & Safety practices & systems
Professional Registration with relevant body
Extremely proficient with Ms Office
Excellent Communication skills
Ability to work under pressure.
A valid Driver’s License.
Reference: KCBT-HSM
13. Environmental Officer
Job Summary
To assist in the management of an effective environmental assurance function in accordance with Legislative, Client and Company Projects and other requirement.
Qualifications and Experience
Degree/National Diploma in Environmental Management or equivalent.
2 to 5 years’ Environmental experience
MS Office and administration
SHE legislation & implementation
Knowledge of Environmental, Health & Safety practices & systems.
Extensive knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety Acts,
Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment, Legal Compliance Assessments, Construction Regulations and other similar training
Understanding and use of HIRA methodology
Extremely proficient with Ms Office
Excellent Communication skills
Ability to work under pressure.
A valid Driver’s License.
Reference: KCBT-EO
14. Payroll Clerk
Job Summary
To perform general administrative tasks related to Payroll and benefits, remuneration and employee conditions of employment.
Qualifications and Experience
Diploma in Payroll administration, book keeper
Training in Sage Pastel
3 to 5 years.VIP Premier Experience (Full Function)
Advanced Excel Experience (including Formulas)
Understanding of Basic Conditions of Employment
3 years’ experience in construction, engineering or similar environment
Provide and compile Payroll input and reports and attend to employee queries
Experience in working with complex cost to companies including fringe benefits
Understanding of statutory laws and relevant Acts
Proficient in Ms Programmes.
Excellent Communication skills
Ability to work under pressure.
A valid Driver’s License.
Reference: KCBT-PC
15. Foreman Civils /Structures/Pipe laying
Job Summary
To assume supervisory responsibility over workers, materials and plant in respect of a trade specific part of the work on a contract ensuring that work streams to a programme and deadlines are met as agreed with the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
Trade certificate/Diploma
At least 5 years’ experience in a construction, engineering/built environment
Knowledge of construction processes and applicable trades
Read and interpret drawings
Setting out and levelling
Knowledge of materials, plant and equipment
Knowledge of site administration systems
Staff supervision and Basic IR
Safety requirements and safety and health legislation
Registered with recognised Professional body.
Proficient in Ms Programmes.
Excellent Communication skills
Ability to work under pressure.
A valid Driver’s License.
Reference: KCBT-F
16. Mechanic
Job Summary
To work as light and heavy equipment mechanics handling tools repairing equipment as per the set mechanical repair procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
Trade B Heavy Plant Mechanics/Relevant Vocational Certificate
Basic Knowledge of maintaining equipment and troubleshooting of various kinds of equipment including light and heavy equipment.
+5 years’ experience working as mechanic within a civil construction industry.
Excellent Communication skills
Ability to work under pressure.
A valid Driver’s License.
Reference: KCBT-MEC
17. S/S Mechanic Assistant
Job Summary
To perform various mechanical tasks assisting a Mechanic to repair, operate and refurbish vehicles.
Qualifications and Experience
Relevant Vocational Certificate or equivalent
+3 years’ experience in maintaining and servicing automobile equipment within a civil construction industry.
Ability to follow procedures for safe disposal of motor oil, tyres and other vehicle fluids
Conduct periodic checks of the equipment and ensure that they are free of clutter and broken materials.
Have ability to install, repair and replace mechanical parts in automobiles.
Excellent Communication skills
Ability to work under pressure.
A valid Driver’s License.
Reference: KCBT-ASSMEC
18. Store Manager
Job Summary
To be responsible for receiving, storing and controlling stock items from suppliers and to issue to departments and / or contractors. To safe guard company assets by the overall management of the company stock and the usage thereof.
Qualifications and Experience
Tertiary qualification in Procurement/supply chain management
5+ years’ experience in a procurement environment
3 years’ stores experience
Exposure to materials buying in a construction environment and knowledge of logistics handling
Understanding of procurement procedures
Ability to manage multiple tasks and relationships within a fast-paced, team oriented environment
Experience on inventory software systems Knowledge of tools, equipment and material used in construction industry.
Proficient in Ms Programmes.
Excellent Communication skills
Ability to work under pressure.
A valid Driver’s License.
Reference: KCBT-STM
If you are not contacted as a short listed candidate within 4 weeks of the closing date, please consider your application as being unsuccessful.
The Recruiter may amend, delete or expire jobs at any time without notification.
Khato Civils reserves the right not to proceed with filling the position.
An application will not in itself entitle the applicant to an interview.
Candidates are invited to submit a CV together with copies of certificates/driver’s license (no original certificates). Applications that are received without copies of required documentation will not be considered.
NB: PLEASE NOTE THAT ALL POSITIONS ARE PROJECT BASED.
Closing Date: 22 May 2020
Completed applications can be e-mailed to Botswana.recruitment@khatocivils.com by the indicated closing date or hand delivered at Khato Civils offices at Mmamashia along the A1 road after Mmamashia Engine Garage
Call Teedzani Maposa or Peter Mathambo at +2673180644 for clarifications
Khato Civils is an equal opportunities employer. We are determined that no job applicant or employee receives less favourable treatment on the grounds of sex, pregnancy or maternity, gender re-assignment, sexual orientation, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, age, race or disability.