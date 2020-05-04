We are hiring.

1. Land Surveyor

Job Summary

To measure and collect data on specific areas of land in order to meet project objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

Bsc (Surveying), BTech (surveying)or equivalent.

Must be a professionally registered land surveyor. i.e. either with SAGC as a PLS (Professional Surveyor) or any other recognized body in Botswana.

Minimum 5 years in engineering land surveying directly related to construction.

A Valid Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- LS

2. HR/IR Practitioner

Job Summary

To manage the day-to-day HR issues in relation to all HR activities such as recruitment, training and development, overseeing the management of site industrial labour relations, managing grievance procedures and conflict resolution, while ensuring that the company continues to meet its business and company’s objectives. The incumbent will be required to advise business and employees on all Labour related issues, highlighting risks to the business and employees whilst ensuring business objectives are ultimately achieved.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Diploma in Human Resources or related qualification

Minimum of 5 years’ Industrial Relations experience in a construction site environment

At least three years HR generalist experience.

Sound Knowledge of Labour Legislation and procedures.

Strong IR Background

A Valid Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- HR/IR

3. Plant Maintenance Supervisor

Job Summary

The Workshop Supervisor Coordinates and directs the service department technicians for maximum efficiency and productivity.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum N4 Mechanical Engineering or equivalent and a valid Trade Test Certificate in the field of Earthmoving Equipment Mechanics.

A supervisory effectiveness of a first line certificate will be an added advantage.

4 years post apprenticeship experience on Earthmoving Equipment

2 years’ experience as charge hand or Supervisor.

A valid driver’s license is essential

Reference: KCBT- PMS

4. Project Admin Officer

Job Summary

Responsible for coordination of project activities.

Manage schedules, arrange assignments and communicate progress to all team members.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum National Diploma in Administration or related field.

5 years’ work experience as a Project Administrator.

Knowledge of project management software

Hands on experience with flowcharts, technical documentation and schedules

A Valid Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- PAO

5. Project Manager

Job Summary

Responsible and accountable for the day to day running of construction operations on site

Qualifications and Experience

B.Eng / B.SC. – Civil / Mechanical Eng – Registered with ERB as Professional Engineer or equivalent.

A proven track record in achieving first-class construction management in large infrastructure projects (Pipe lines, Reservoirs and WTP)

Minimum of 5- 10 years’ experience working in Construction Management, with at least 5 years’ experience in and on a site construction environment

A Valid Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- PM

6. QC Site Officer

Job Summary

Responsible for maintaining of quality standards by approving incoming materials, in-process production, and finished products

Qualifications and Experience

National Higher Dip., B. Tech, B/ in Quality Management or similar advantageous

ISO9001 Implementation/Auditing certification

Minimum 5 to 10 years civil inspection from which must be in infrastructure projects (pipelines,resevoirs,WTP)

A Valid Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- QC

7. Quantity Surveyor

Job Summary

Responsible from design costs to final figure

Pursue to minimise the costs of the project and enhance value for money.

Ensuring that the project meets all legal and quality assurance requirements and regulations

Qualifications and Experience

Possess relevant construction QS credentials.

Minimum B.Tech / Diploma. – Quantity Surveying

A proven track record in infrastructure projects, Pipe lines, Reservoirs and WTP)

Minimum of 10 years’ experience with at least 5 years’ experience working on a site construction environment as a Site Quantity Surveyor.

A Valid Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- QS

8. Resident Engineer Civils &Pipelines/Structural

Job Summary

Responsible for providing Resident Engineering functions and to serve as a link between management and operational areas to ensure that work is performed according to the stipulated requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

BEng (Civil) or BTech (Civil), registered with ERB or Equivalent as a Professional.

Minimum 10 years’ resident engineer function on steel and or ductile iron bulk water supply pipelines larger than 500 mm diameter pipelines.

Proficient with MS Office, MS Project and Drafting software

A Valid Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- REP

9. SHE Site Officer

Job Summary

Coordinates health and safety systems.

identifies hazards and assess risks to health and safety,

put appropriate safety controls in place

provides advice on accident prevention and occupational health to management and employees. Establish, manage and monitor standards, processes, communications, training and systems to ensure all responsibilities associated with Health and Safety

Qualifications and Experience

OHS Diploma/Certificate or equivalent.

Certificate in occupational health and safety i.e. SAMTRAC, Nebosh IGC

5 or more years relevant experience in a similar role

Registered with relevant professional body.

In depth knowledge of legislation (e.g. OSHA) and procedures.

Knowledge of potentially hazardous materials or practices.

Proficient in MS Office.

Working knowledge of safety management systems i.e. OHASAS18001/IMS

A Valid Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- SSO

10. Site Agent Civils

Job Summary

responsible for the management of the construction site

maintains standards of health and safety, quality, environmental impact and cost control

Qualifications and Experience

Btech / Diploma. – Civil / Water & Environment – Registered with ERB

A proven track record in achieving first-class construction management in infrastructure projects (Pipe lines, Reservoirs and WTP)

Minimum of 5- 10 years’ experience working in Construction Management, with at least 5 years’ experience in and on a site construction environment

A Valid Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- SA

11. Senior Land Surveyor

Job Summary

Measures and collects data on specific areas of land in order to meet project objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

Bsc (Surveying), or equivalent.

Must be professionally registered with SAGC as a PLS (Professional Surveyor) or Equivalent

Minimum 10 years in engineering land surveying, directly related to construction

A Valid

Driver’s License

Reference: KCBT- SLS

12. Health and Safety Manager

Job Summary

To Manage and coordinate the overall Safety & Health initiatives and systems at the company. Ensure and assure legal compliance to minimize risk, litigation exposure and adverse publicity.

Qualifications and Experience

Should possess a four-year degree from an accredited post-secondary institution within construction engineering, occupational safety or a related field of study.

At least 10 years related experience in the construction environment Staff management and relevant labour legislation

Health & Safety legislation & implementation

Knowledge of Health & Safety practices & systems

Professional Registration with relevant body

Extremely proficient with Ms Office

Excellent Communication skills

Ability to work under pressure.

A valid Driver’s License.

Reference: KCBT-HSM





13. Environmental Officer

Job Summary

To assist in the management of an effective environmental assurance function in accordance with Legislative, Client and Company Projects and other requirement.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/National Diploma in Environmental Management or equivalent.

2 to 5 years’ Environmental experience

MS Office and administration

SHE legislation & implementation

Knowledge of Environmental, Health & Safety practices & systems.

Extensive knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety Acts,

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment, Legal Compliance Assessments, Construction Regulations and other similar training

Understanding and use of HIRA methodology

Extremely proficient with Ms Office

Excellent Communication skills

Ability to work under pressure.

A valid Driver’s License.

Reference: KCBT-EO





14. Payroll Clerk

Job Summary

To perform general administrative tasks related to Payroll and benefits, remuneration and employee conditions of employment.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Payroll administration, book keeper

Training in Sage Pastel

3 to 5 years.VIP Premier Experience (Full Function)

Advanced Excel Experience (including Formulas)

Understanding of Basic Conditions of Employment

3 years’ experience in construction, engineering or similar environment

Provide and compile Payroll input and reports and attend to employee queries

Experience in working with complex cost to companies including fringe benefits

Understanding of statutory laws and relevant Acts

Proficient in Ms Programmes.

Excellent Communication skills

Ability to work under pressure.

A valid Driver’s License.

Reference: KCBT-PC





15. Foreman Civils /Structures/Pipe laying

Job Summary

To assume supervisory responsibility over workers, materials and plant in respect of a trade specific part of the work on a contract ensuring that work streams to a programme and deadlines are met as agreed with the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Trade certificate/Diploma

At least 5 years’ experience in a construction, engineering/built environment

Knowledge of construction processes and applicable trades

Read and interpret drawings

Setting out and levelling

Knowledge of materials, plant and equipment

Knowledge of site administration systems

Staff supervision and Basic IR

Safety requirements and safety and health legislation

Registered with recognised Professional body.

Proficient in Ms Programmes.

Excellent Communication skills

Ability to work under pressure.

A valid Driver’s License.

Reference: KCBT-F

16. Mechanic

Job Summary

To work as light and heavy equipment mechanics handling tools repairing equipment as per the set mechanical repair procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Trade B Heavy Plant Mechanics/Relevant Vocational Certificate

Basic Knowledge of maintaining equipment and troubleshooting of various kinds of equipment including light and heavy equipment.

+5 years’ experience working as mechanic within a civil construction industry.

Excellent Communication skills

Ability to work under pressure.

A valid Driver’s License.

Reference: KCBT-MEC

17. S/S Mechanic Assistant

Job Summary

To perform various mechanical tasks assisting a Mechanic to repair, operate and refurbish vehicles.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Vocational Certificate or equivalent

+3 years’ experience in maintaining and servicing automobile equipment within a civil construction industry.

Ability to follow procedures for safe disposal of motor oil, tyres and other vehicle fluids

Conduct periodic checks of the equipment and ensure that they are free of clutter and broken materials.

Have ability to install, repair and replace mechanical parts in automobiles.

Excellent Communication skills

Ability to work under pressure.

A valid Driver’s License.

Reference: KCBT-ASSMEC





18. Store Manager

Job Summary

To be responsible for receiving, storing and controlling stock items from suppliers and to issue to departments and / or contractors. To safe guard company assets by the overall management of the company stock and the usage thereof.

Qualifications and Experience

Tertiary qualification in Procurement/supply chain management

5+ years’ experience in a procurement environment

3 years’ stores experience

Exposure to materials buying in a construction environment and knowledge of logistics handling

Understanding of procurement procedures

Ability to manage multiple tasks and relationships within a fast-paced, team oriented environment

Experience on inventory software systems Knowledge of tools, equipment and material used in construction industry.

Proficient in Ms Programmes.

Excellent Communication skills

Ability to work under pressure.

A valid Driver’s License.

Reference: KCBT-STM

If you are not contacted as a short listed candidate within 4 weeks of the closing date, please consider your application as being unsuccessful.

The Recruiter may amend, delete or expire jobs at any time without notification.

Khato Civils reserves the right not to proceed with filling the position.

An application will not in itself entitle the applicant to an interview.

Candidates are invited to submit a CV together with copies of certificates/driver’s license (no original certificates). Applications that are received without copies of required documentation will not be considered.

NB: PLEASE NOTE THAT ALL POSITIONS ARE PROJECT BASED.

Closing Date: 22 May 2020

Completed applications can be e-mailed to Botswana.recruitment@khatocivils.com by the indicated closing date or hand delivered at Khato Civils offices at Mmamashia along the A1 road after Mmamashia Engine Garage

Call Teedzani Maposa or Peter Mathambo at +2673180644 for clarifications

Khato Civils is an equal opportunities employer. We are determined that no job applicant or employee receives less favourable treatment on the grounds of sex, pregnancy or maternity, gender re-assignment, sexual orientation, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, age, race or disability.