KDC to address water shortage in schools

To address water shortage and pressure problems experienced in primary schools, the council secretary for Kgatleng District Council (KDC), Mpho Mathe, said they are going to install 10,000-litre tanks.

Speaking to MmegiOnilne, Mathe said the installation of the 10,000-litre tanks will help to increase water supply along with having an emergency reservoir to service the schools in case there are water cuts. Kgatleng has 37 primary schools with an enrolment of 16,624 students.

"Our key focus areas are facilitating washing of hands not just for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but to encourage washing of hands as a hygienic practice. We also want to strengthen cleanliness in schools, especially toilets. We are currently installing hands-free washing basins for all schools," Mathe said.

added they have employed additional cleaners so that all schools have at least three each. The council secretary said they are improving levels of hygiene in general and putting necessary requirements like toilet paper and soap dispenser in all toilets in schools across the district.

He added that as part of the local economic stimulus, they have bought materials and employed local artisans for most of the installations for 25 out 37 schools. In addition, Mathe said they are using local contractors who were already on site doing general maintenance.