Government has indefinitely extended the release of all Tirelo Sechaba, intern officers and Graduate Volunteer Scheme (GVS) participants from duty.

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development released all Tirelo Sechaba, Graduate Volunteer Scheme participants and those on internship from duty from March 30 to April 24 as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release of 12 933 Tirelo Sechaba participants, 263 Graduate Volunteer Scheme participants and 4 104 interns was aimed at decongesting public offices and reducing movement between their homes and the work place.

Following the extension of the Extreme Social Distancing Monday, the ministry has since directed that the affected participants should remain home until all lockdown regulations are lifted.

“Participants will be notified of the new date of return to duty once the state of extreme social distancing regulations has been lifted. Participants are therefore advised

to follow government direction for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 to continue to be safe,” read a statement from the ministry.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday extended the lockdown by a week following the discovery of locally transmitted cases. He stated that thereafter, a phased lifting of lockdown rules in low risk sectors would be implemented with a possibility of returning to normality on May 23.

Masisi said a new cluster of COVID-19 outbreak is being actively investigated in Metsimotlhabe where a total of seven (7) Batswana have tested positive for COVID-19. He said this has prompted government to ramp up our testing through contact tracing.

As at April 30, Botswana had registered 23 confirmed cases Covid-19, with 1 death and five recoveries.