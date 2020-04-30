 
Botswana Federation of Public Private & Parastatal Sector Unions (...
President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has reiterated his administration's com...
Government has indefinitely extended the release of all Tirelo Sechaba...
The Covid-19 disease, which has emerged in Botswana towards the end of...
BDC calls youth entrepreneurs for funding

PAULINE DIKUELO Thursday, April 30, 2020
BDC calls youth entrepreneurs for funding PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE
The Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) is calling youth entrepreneurs with exceptional business ideas to submit their proposals at the head office as part of the Den of Africa programme.

Entries are open till the May 29, 2020.

According to the corporation, through the Den of Africa, entrepreneurs will be given an opportunity to pitch their idea to a panel of successful business people in Botswana and stand a chance to win up to P500,000 including mentorship and regional business networking opportunities.

"We will be backing scalable ideas that have the potential to export across the African region. Only shortlisted entries will be invited to

pitch and only winners will be awarded funding," the corporation stated.

The competition is open to 100% youth-owned Botswana companies between the ages of 18 and 35. Both start-ups and existing businesses qualify for this opportunity and all sectors will be considered.

The corporation had earlier revealed their plans to spend up to P750 million on various new projects bolstered by resurgent finances and an P800 million loan from the African Development Bank.

Business

