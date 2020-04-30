BDC calls youth entrepreneurs for funding PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) is calling youth entrepreneurs with exceptional business ideas to submit their proposals at the head office as part of the Den of Africa programme.

Entries are open till the May 29, 2020.

According to the corporation, through the Den of Africa, entrepreneurs will be given an opportunity to pitch their idea to a panel of successful business people in Botswana and stand a chance to win up to P500,000 including mentorship and regional business networking opportunities.

"We will be backing scalable ideas that have the potential to export across the African region. Only shortlisted entries will be invited to

Banners

pitch and only winners will be awarded funding," the corporation stated.

The competition is open to 100% youth-owned Botswana companies between the ages of 18 and 35. Both start-ups and existing businesses qualify for this opportunity and all sectors will be considered.

The corporation had earlier revealed their plans to spend up to P750 million on various new projects bolstered by resurgent finances and an P800 million loan from the African Development Bank.