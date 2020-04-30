Kwa Nokeng Oil donates to COVID-19 fund

Kwa Nokeng Oil, Botswana’s leading wholly citizen-owned petroleum distribution company, has donated P300,000 worth of 50ppm diesel grade to COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In a statement, the company’s General Manager Dickson Nyepi announced this week that this is in response to the President’s call to companies and organisations to assist government with contributions to be used in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The directors and management of the group herein wish to make a donation of P300,000-worth of P50ppm diesel grade. The donation may be collected from any of filling stations,” said Nyepi.

Nyepi explained that the donation has been split into 4,000 litres of diesel per filling station, but could be revised

Banners

based on government’s needs.

The company currently operates seven commercial depots in Gaborone, Francistown, Maun, Martins Drift, Lobatse, Tlokweng and Pandamatenga. Its main products are diesel and lubricants.

The group’s customers are both local and international transporters. Since erecting its first commercial fuel depot in 2006, streaming one million litres of fuel per annum, the company employs over 250 Batswana.

With this donation, Kwa Nokeng Oil joins a host of other businesses, individuals and non-governmental organisations that have made contributions to the COVID-19 Relief Fund in the fight against the pandemic.