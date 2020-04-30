Motsetserepa

Even though comedian, William Molebatsi also known as Motsetserepa's Instagram moment of Chris Brown giving him a nod was brief, he is deliriously happy for the exposure.

Motsetserepa enjoyed world attention after American R&B superstar shared his video on his Instagram page yesterday.

The video showed Motsetserepa singing Chris Brown’s 2012 hit, Don’t Wake Me Up, which Chris Brown shared for a moment on his own Instagram page and took it down. The reason why he took the video down is still not yet known, but many suspect that the comment war between Batswana and South Africans in the comment sections could have led to Chris Brown deleting the video. Before it was deleted from Chris Brown’s Instagram account the video had more than one million views and over 100,000 comments.

Even though his moment of shine was prematurely cut, the talented comedian cannot hide his excitement over what he deemed to be prestigious acknowledgment from an international musician.

"It is not the first time an international celebrity shared one of my videos as Pearl Thusi and the late HHP previously have. However, having a celebrity of Chris Brown’s calibre share my video is an honour. I am beyond excited over his admirable gesture as this can boost my brand," he told MmegiOnline in an interview.

William KRM added that Chris Breezy's

Banners

(famed among his fans) gesture might open up many doors for him abroad. He also said he was open for any international gig overseas, be it a chance to partake in a comedy movie or gig overseas.

The young man whose work started showcasing on his Facebook page, William Last KRM, gained popularity in the country and internationally. William KRM revealed that in the past he had the honour of performing at different provinces in neighbouring South Africa where he had great support.

He added that before the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown he was booked to perform in Zambia, Namibia and Lesotho. He added that more international promoters were showing interest in hosting him at their shows, but unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shows had to be cancelled.

In his post, Chris Breezy wrote ‘if you don't sing my s**t like this we ain't homies’. The video has since gone viral on various social media platforms more especially Facebook. It also sparked heated debate between Batswana and South Africans who both claimed this young comedian as one of their own. Chris Brown has a staggering 64.3 million followers on his Instagram account.