Govt prescribes mandatory use of masks PIC. AFRICAN WAX PRINT

Director of Health Services Dr Malaki Tshipayagae has announced that everyone outside their home must wear a cloth mask as part of the new measures to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want everyone to cover their mouths and noses in public by use of cloth masks,” said Dr Tshipayagae.

He highlighted that his office encourages people to make their own masks and not go to the health facilities to ask for such facilities or buy surgical masks.

“We encourage that people should make their own mask or use any comfortable coverings. We are not saying people should come

to the health facilities to ask for masks,” he said.

The new development is part of the first phase of the new lockdown rules, announced by president Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday.

Dr Tshipayagae also said the details of the new prescriptions will be gazetted soon.

Initially cloth masks were just “encouraged and recommended” in public places like taxies and crowded environments where social distancing was impossible.