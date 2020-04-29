In trouble: Makwengwe. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Gaborone United's (GU) development coach, Philemon Makwengwe and midfielder Lesego Lubinda are in hot soup after breaching COVID-19 regulations.

The pair, together with other players, were captured on Botswana Television (Btv) while training. The training session took place at Makwengwe's home in Phase II at a time when such an activity is prohibited. Speaking to Mmegi Sport, GU's public relations officer, Romeo Benjamin said the club was investigating both Makwengwe and Lubinda, who face sanction if found guilty.

"Makwengwe is still employed by GU, on full salary and getting all the benefits as per his contract with the club. At this time, we are still investigating the matter. Hopefully, we will complete our investigations before the end of this week. We are also aware that, it is not only Makwengwe, our player Lesego Lubinda is also suspected to have been part of the group," Benjamin said.

GU management have been on the warring path lately. The coach was suspended earlier this year for his utterances during a pre-match press conference. His suspension was later lifted but he was demoted to take care of the club's junior teams.

Meanwhile, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has issued a stern warning to players and coaches who breach the regulations set by the government.

"Of late, we have seen some disturbing elements, a worrisome development of mass training by some football players and coaches. The Botswana Football Association strongly condemns mass training by all associated and affiliated to football, this is a display of lack of responsibility and respect to the authority, which is likely to cause a hike in the spread of COVID-19," BFA stated.