Desert race. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

After the cancellation of this year's edition of the 1,000km Toyota Desert Race (TDR), the race will not be considered as a qualifier for the 2021 Dakar Rally.

Mantshwabisi was scheduled for the weekend of June 26 to 28, but was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The organisers said they could not postpone the race, but rather cancel it due to seasonal changes.

The Dakar Rally have since opted for the Morocco Rally and South Africa's Kalahari Rally as the two races in Africa inducted as qualifying races for the next year's edition. "The Rallye du Maroc and the Kalahari Rally (South Africa) become Road to Dakar events, qualifying for the Dakar 2021.

By taking part in this challenge, the best Rookies will be able to win their free registration for the next Dakar," a statement from the Dakar Rally website reads. Mantshwabisi was inducted as one of the Dakar

Rally qualifying events in 2017. The event draws the largest sport crowd, attracting over 100,000 spectators and was tipped to scale further heights after a courtesy call from the Dakar Rally officials last year.

The TDR holds round three and four of the South African Cross Country Series (SACCS) and Botswana Motorsport (BMS) championships and competitors favour it as they earn double points in the event. This is the first time in 30 years that the event will not be held. It remains the toughest and longest off road race in the southern African region.

Botswana has had two representatives at the Dakar Rally in Vincent Crosbie (2017) and Ross Branch (2018) and (2019). The latter walked away with best rookie award in 2018.