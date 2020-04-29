BFA PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) is considering the idea of changing the local football season calendar, Mmegi Sport has learnt.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the BFA is said to be mulling over changing the calendar from the usual August-May to a February-November calendar. The change will allow the current football season, which has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, to run and possibly end before the end of the year.

"The sponsors have been made aware of the situation and the BFA will finish this season. They are looking at a possibility of football returning in or around September, and then all the remaining 13 rounds of football will be played. This season could extend to November or December thus making it impossible to start another season.

So they are thinking of changing the calendar, and the next season will start in February," a source said. The current football is left with 13 rounds, 10 league rounds and three of the FA Cup, and was scheduled to end on a date not later than May 30.

Speaking to Mmegi Sport, BFA public relations officer, Tumo Mpatane said

Banners

the BFA is assessing the situation while awaiting guidance from the global mother body, FIFA. He, however, said the BFA remains keen on finishing the current season. "The BFA is keen on finishing this season, but we will be directed by the advice from the government through the Ministry of Health.

We would also be advised by FA constitution and will strongly abide by what it directs. We are also awaiting a provision from FIFA, and then we will be able to make a decision. We have also been in constant contact with our sponsors, so every stakeholder is involved here," Mpatane said.

The current health situation would also affect the association's elective Annual General Assembly, usually held in August. "The general assembly will be moved of course as things stand, it is the last item on our football calendar. So we can not go for an assembly when all the games are not played, the general assembly will remain the last item on our calendar," Mpatane said.