Costly vandalism of infrastructure concerns WUC

Water Utilities Corporation’s (WUC) corporate communications manager Beauty Mokoba has expressed concern over the recent vandalism of the corporation’s water infrastructure.

The mindless vandalism found in Ngami, Boteti, Kgalagadi and along the North South Carrier will cost the corporation about P300,000 to repair, MmegiOnline has learnt. Mokoba said no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing. Most of the infrastructure is vandalised by some farmers who want to water their livestock.

"We advise the public against vandalism of water infrastructure. This comes in the wake of multiple incidents of infrastructural damage in the last two weeks. Our investigation shows that the infrastructure is vandalised for the purpose of livestock watering and stealing of cooperation assets," Mokoba told MmegiOnline yesterday.

She said many areas have so far recorded incidents of infrastructure vandalism

across the country. The WUC spokesperson said a majority of the incidents were along Ngami, Boteti, Kgalagadi, and the North South Carrier (NSC) pipeline. She continued, "Some of the infrastructure that has been vandalised including the pipelines, water pumps, tanks, valves and waste water manholes”.

“Any form of vandalism has direct impact on water supply and leaves some communities without water until repairs and restorations are complete, an exercise that is not only costly to WUC, but also compromises service delivery efforts”. She said they condemn acts of vandalism, especially during the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, whose management lies on consistent and reliable clean water supply.