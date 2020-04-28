Tribute to Cde Kalake

The Botswana National Front (BNF) is saddened by the untimely death of one its stalwarts Cde Kebadire Kalake.

Kalake was a lifetime member of the Botswana National Front, having been mentored into the party by its founders, Cde Patrick Tshane and Bathoen II. Cde Kebadire Kalake was committed to the Social Democratic principles, which are the driving ideology of BNF. These include freedom for all, equality before the law and in the distribution of resources, justice and solidarity.

Although Kalake was unapologetic about his political views, he remained tolerant to those who hold different political views. He had friends, some of whom were his colleagues at the Bakwenyana farms, who are BDP members.

In 1994, he contested for the primary elections against Rre Gabatshwane and lost. This was the beginning of the tumultuous period in the life of the party that led to its ultimate breakup in 1998. There were many unhappy people about the way the primary elections had been conducted, and Kebadire Kalake was one of them. However, he decided not to appeal and chose the path of peace. He even became the campaign manager for Rre Gabatshwane who had been his competitor. The result was that the BNF won the constituency through Rre Gabatshwane.

In 1996, there was a vacancy in Ngwaketse South occasioned by the untimely death of its Member of Parliament the late Geoffrey Mosimakoko. As it is the culture of the BNF those who felt the urge to serve the party as its parliamentary candidate were invited to contest for the primary elections. There were quite a few and Kebadire Kalake was one of them. He won the primary elections and later won the bye-election and became the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Soon after Kalake got to Parliament he was confronted with a situation where there was a tussle between Members of Parliament and the then Central Committee of the BNF. In particular there was a tempestuous standoff between the then leader of the opposition in Parliament Cde Michael Dingake and the Secretary General of the Party Cde Klass Motshedisi. The main issue was that Members of Parliament had formed what was called the Parliamentary Caucus and had proposed to become part of the Central Committee through this formation. Cde Kalake and Cde Koma on the one side and 11 others were on opposite sides on this matter.

This conflict went out of proportion and led to the formation of

a temporary platform by cdes calling themselves ‘the Concerned Group,’ including among them Cde Johnson Motshwarakgole and Cde Moepinyana Maswabi who were both BNF councillors. Some of the members of this temporary platform, such as cde Patrick Kgoadi and Cde Billy Makuku were expelled from the party.

Things came to a head when the Party descended into Palapye to hold its congress in 1998. The party could not agree on whether to address the issue of the expelled members using the existing constitution or whether the agenda should deal first with notices of motion to amend the constitution. This stalemate led to an unfortunate violent rupture that led to 11 Members of Parliament and their supporters demitting themselves from the congress to another venue where they took a resolution to expel Cde Koma. This was later reversed by a court of law thus precipitating the faction led by the 11 Members of Parliament to form the Botswana Congress Party. Cde Kebadire Kalake and Cde Kenneth Koma remained within the Botswana National Front.

Cde Kalake would later explain to those who admired his allegiance to Dr Koma by saying that his loyalty was to the BNF and not to an individual. He said his commitment was to the principles and the constitution of the Front, and if Koma himself were to deviate from these he would not follow him any longer. This was to prove to be the case at the Kanye Congress in 2001 where upon the founder of the party Dr Kenneth Koma chose to leave the BNF and establish an offshoot party called the National Democratic Front. Cde Kebadire Kalake remained unwavering, despite the fact that his mentor, Kenneth Koma had tried to recruit him into the new political formation.

Cde Kalake remained a Member of Parliament until 2004 when he lost the elections to Letlhogonolo Siele. He continued to serve the party as advisor, organiser, regional leader and a party elder. He was unflinching in his commitment to pro-poor policies of the Botswana National Front. He led an upright life and conducted his political activism with integrity. He and his dear wife, Cde Baby Kalake, remained loved and respected by the people of Mmathethe-Molapowabojang Constituency.

Tsamaa ka Kagiso Molwantwa! Hamba Kahle Mkhonto!

REV DR PRINCE DIBEELA*

*Rev Dr Prince Dibeela is the BNF Vice President.