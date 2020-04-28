Rotten COVID-19 relief food supplies spark anger

FRANCISTOWN: Some households in Monarch are up in arms after they were supplied with mouldy food as part of government’s effort to cushion families in a time of dire need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The rotten food was procured from one of the suppliers who recently won tenders to supply food to households throughout the city.

Councillor for Monarch North Gopolang Almando told MmegiOnline that some of the families in his ward received the rotten food.

“A sizeable number of families in my ward were provided with rotten food. More than 20 families reported the matter to me and I took their concerns to the office of the town clerk. I then alerted other households about the problem using social media in order to avert a health crisis that may be caused by eating rotten food. The town clerk and

mayor of Francistown visited some families in the ward to get first hand information on the problem,” said a concerned Almando.

Almando added that the residents’ major concern was about being supplied with spoiled rice of the Uncle Sam brand.

The town clerk, Lopang Pule said that his office has been notified about the problem of rotten food packages.

He said that to rectify the problem, the council has since instructed the affected families to take the matter to the office of the Social and Community Development within their ward in order to be supplied with fresh packages of the food they were given.