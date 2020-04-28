Michael Maphephu Station Commander Letlhakane PIC. TLHALOSO DONGWANA

After almost a month of stillness due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the disease, rape incidents infamously synonymous with Letlhakane have remained a thorn on the side of residents. Already two more cases have been reported in the village over the last weekend.

Letlhakane Police Station commander Michael Maphephu confirmed a report of an adolescent girl aged 17 years that was raped in the village on Saturday and another recorded on Sunday of a 16-year-old girl defiled at a cattle post seven kilometres from the village.

The rape victim was with her friends at Phase-One late in the evening when an unknown assailant attacked them. While others ran off the assailant managed to grab the victim dragging her off to a nearby bush, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Moments later she related her ordeal to her friends who helped her seek police assistance.

The attacker is still unknown and is on the loose.

At Majakathata cattle post a 20-year-old man is charged with a single count of defilement after he allegedly had carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl.

Based on the police report, the girl left home to visit her boyfriend. When she did not

Banners

return home in the evening her parents considered a search, but they got a lead of her whereabouts.

She was found with a man at his house, and the girl confessed they engaged in sexual intercourse. The matter was reported to the police leading to the man’s arrest.

“We are investigating these two cases. It appears people are loosening up movement and the usual troubles are resurfacing. It means we have to further reinforce what we have been doing in the past weeks,” superintendent Maphephu said.

He advised the community to observe COVID-19 restrictions and stay at their houses. Above the two reports, Maphephu said people who continue making homebrews going against the alcohol ban are a bother.

“We have reported six cases in one weekend, and the perpetrators were charged, we have tightened the screws as our attempt to curb these issues and we are keeping vigilant,” he warned.