The Botswana Premier League (BPL) might have attracted some mediocre talent from abroad, players who arrived with big reputations, only to fail to live up to expectation. But the league has, equally, seen some big talents from abroad in the likes of Joseph Chikoti, Francis Chisenga and Mandla Balanda. Mmegi Sport Staff Writer, BOITUMELO KHUTSAFALO takes a look at game changing foreign players to grace local shores in recent times

1. Terrence Mandaza

The Zimbabwean goal poacher arrived at TASC as an unknown player but scored crucial goals. Rollers lured him down south in 2008. Although, he immediately won the hearts of Rollers faithfuls, it was not until his second season that he unleashed his best. He formed a deadly combination with Mohammed Chawila and Joel Mogorosi to help Rollers win a league and Coca-Cola Cup double. South African side, Platinum Stars snatched him before he moved to Maritzburg and Thailand. He returned to Rollers in 2016 and won his second league title with Rollers as well as his second golden boot before he joined Jwaneng Galaxy. He is now playing for Mochudi Centre Chiefs in the lower division.

2. Master Masitara

Before Mandaza arrived at Rollers, his Zimbabwean counterpart, Master Masitara was already a household name. Masitara joined Nico United in 2006 and finished that season as the top goalscorer with 18 goals. The following season he scored 28 goals, a modern era record, and bagged his second successive golden boot. He had a short stint in Mozambique before returning to Botswana where he continued to bang in goals for Nico before he crossed to Miscellaneous. He has also played for BDF XI and is currently with Morupule Wanderers. The sneaky striker has written his name among the most consistent goal scorers to ever set foot in Botswana.

3. Lawrence Majawa

For many years, local Premier League had marked Zimbabwe and Zambia as their hunting grounds for quality foreign players. In 2009, when Rollers appointed Rahman Gumbo as the head coach, he brought along Malawian midfielder, Lawrence Majawa. Majawa turned out to be arguably the best holding midfielder in the league. During his nine-year stay at Rollers, he won five league titles, one Coca-Cola Cup and one Mascom Top 8 titles. He then joined Chiefs for one season before he returned to Malawi to play for Mighty Wanderers.

4. Given Mpundu

The Zambian defender was part of an expensively assembled Mochudi Centre Chiefs side, which instilled fear among other Premier League sides at the time. With his calm but decisive approach to the game at the back, Mpundu stole the hearts of Chiefs supporters, a rare feat for a defender. He brought stability at the back for Magosi before he joined Gaborone United at a time when his game was slowing down.

5. Mandlaenkosi Sibanda

It will take years before many forget the feat achieved by the then ECCO City Greens, which became the first team from the South of Dibete to win a Premier League title. From nowhere, with an unknown squad save for Bosarutweng Magola, ECCO stunned many with their exploits in the elite league. Among the players who kept supporters on the edge of their seats was a lanky attacker nicknamed Sukunyetsa from Zimbabwe. Despite his lanky structure, Sibanda possessed power, skill and pace, which gave defenders a torrid time. He also had

a sharp eye for goal while keeping fans entertained with his dribbling skills.

6. Sageby Sandaka

Sandaka arrived at GU together with Itayi Gwandu and Edmore Mufema in 2007 when GU were struggling to compete for silverware. Following his appointment as head coach, Luke Masomere realised that the team was thin in critical positions. Sandaka quickly became one of the most feared strikers in the league. His left foot caused a lot of damage to many teams, but his off the field attitude at times rubbed his bosses the wrong way. He won the league with GU in 2009 before he joined BMC.

7. Itayi Gwandu

Like Sandaka, Masomere will always be remembered for bringing two quality players at once at GU. At GU, Gwandu started as a defensive midfielder before he switched to be back and established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. He later joined Rollers and maintained his performances, helping Rollers win the league and the Coca-Cola Cup. He then joined Chiefs before he returned to his home country.

8. Tendai Ndoro

Following Masitara’s departure at Nico United, the Selebi-Phikwe side roped in Tendai Ndoro as Masitara's replacement. And it was a perfect replacement, a goal-scoring machine for another. Ndoro terrorised local defenders. He returned to his homeland from where he caught the eyes of the big guns down South. At some stage, he was linked with a move to Mochudi Centre Chiefs but the deal did not materialise. He then crossed over to South Africa to join Mpumalanga Black Aces. It was at Black Aces that many realised that Nico had let go a diamond. Orlando Pirates snatched him from Aces and he continued his goal scoring form before he moved abroad. He returned to South Africa in a controversial move to join Ajax Cape Town.

9. Ronald Chikomo

Ronald Chikomo is the perfect example of how hardwork and consistency go hand in hand. Other than Majawa, no foreign player has been as consistent as Chikomo in the last 10 years. The Zambian striker spent almost 10 years at GU where he won the league title as well as two Mascom Top 8 titles. After falling out of favour at GU, Chikomo moved to Orapa United and helped them win the Mascom Top 8 title. He is now at Security Systems and has shown no signs of slowing down. His aggressive approach to the game has seen him maintain form for more than 10 years in Botswana.

10. Tendai Nyumasi

The skilful midfielder made a name for himself at ECCO City Greens before joining Chiefs. At Chiefs he once again played a key role as an attacking midfielder. Orapa United poached him where he did quite well before he joined Police XI. He is seen as a good example of a modern day number 10.

Other notable names: Jerome Louis, Arnold Chaka, Benson Shilongo, Robert Tamba and Bernard Simakwezi.