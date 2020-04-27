Checkpoint on Molepolole Road PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Essential employees residing in Metsimotlhabe could not go to their workplaces this morning, as security agents at a roadblock sent them back home.

This follows a leaked savingram signed by the Director of Public Health Dr Malaki Tshipayagae on April 25, 2020 sent to the District Health Management Team coordinator for Greater Gaborone. The subject of the savingram was ‘Areas which need disinfection: Metsimotlhabe COVID-19 positive cases’.

It also recommended that a number of places in Metsimotlhabe, Mogoditshane and Block 8 Gaborone to be closed until disinfection and the employees be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) as soon as possible due to contact with positive cases of the virus. Last night the Presidential Taskforce was forced to issue a public advisory clarification on Metsimotlhabe contract tracing.

“The Presidential (COVID-19) Task Force notes the leaked internal communication titled Areas which need disinfection: Metsimotlhabe COVID-19 positive cases, dated 25th April 2020, signed by the Director of Public Health Dr Malaki Tshipayagae, circulating on social media platforms. This communication has purportedly caused public alarm,” said Pearl Ramokoka from

the task force.

Ramokoka said it was not the intention of the government to cause alarm and disruption in the daily operations of the affected entities and employees. She apologised to the concerned businesses and communities for any inconvenience caused as a result of the leaked correspondence. She added that as the public is aware, contact tracing of people who tested positive for COVID-19 started on April 23 covering Gaborone, Metsimotlhabe, Ramotswa, Mahalapye, Bobonong, Siviya and Francistown.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Dr Wilfred Mandlebe also released a statement to his charges following the Tshipyagae’s savingram instructing them that all officers who reside and commute from Metsimotlhabe and the surrounding areas must stay at home and not come to work with immediate effect until further notice. “This decision also includes those that have been coming to work on rotational basis,” the memo read.