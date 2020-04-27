Director of Health Services Dr Malaki Tshipayagae PIC: PRESSPHOTO

The Director of Health Services Dr Malaki Tshipayagae says the public should not panic following leaked internal communication recommending areas to be disinfected following the recently confirmed COVID-19 cases in Metsimotlhabe.

The leaked internal savingram signed by Tshipayagae and addressed to the DHMT Coordinator of Greater Gaborone titled ‘Areas Which Need Disinfection: Metsimotlhabe COVID-19 positive cases’ circulated on Saturday purportedly causing public alarm.

The leaked correspondence recommended disinfection in spaces that include Metsimotlhabe Choppies, Saverite Metsimotlhabe, Regent Hill School in Metsimotlhabe, Metsimotlhabe Butchery, Fours Supermaket in Mogoditshane, Shell and Engen filling stations in Metsimotlhabe, Phakalane Spar, Chicken Licken in Mogoditshane, Metsimotlhabe Clinic and Liquorama in Block 8.

When briefing the media, Tshipayagae apologised for the communication and stated that it was not supposed to cause alarm and disruption in the daily operations of the affected entities and their employees.

He said as contact tracing continues in areas such as Gaborone, Metsimotlhabe, Ramotswa, Bobonong, Mahalapye, Siviya and Francistown where COVID-19 positive cases have been registered at facilities that such persons visited, the areas would be closed for disinfection

and employees will go for testing.

He also said contact tracing of the customers of the affected facilities would also be intensified and expanded. Tshipayagae explained that this would be done in proper engagement with the affected stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Tshipayagae announced that there were no new cases registered as of April 26, 2020.

He said they have received and tested 6,016 specimens thus far.

“Contact tracing is continuing. We can’t say we are satisfied at this point. We should be able to tell where we are and the level at which COVID-19 has spread. But we can still do better because that would help us decide whether to do a regional lockdown or continue with the national lockdown,” he said.

Botswana has registered 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death. Despite not registering any recoveries, health officials have stated that all COVID-19 patients are stable.