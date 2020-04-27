Rari. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Unions have rejected government’s decision to defer public salary increment, which they said was made outside of the collective bargaining structure.

Finance and Economic Development minister Thapelo Matsheka announced this week that government has deferred the salary increment for public servants, which was supposed to come into effect on April 1, 2020 due to budget constraints caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Matsheka, who stated that the salary increase would need P1.4 billion, also stated that the deferment would last for at least six months.

However, the six cooperating unions (BOSETU, BTU, BLLAHWU, BOPEU, NALGCPPWU, BONU) have said contrary to what Matsheka said there is no agreement between government and the labour unions on public servants salary deferment.

The coordinator of the six cooperating unions Tobokani Rari explained that it is only the bargaining structure that can make a pronouncement on salary deferment. The labour unions have as such proposed a meeting of the bargaining structure to be held on April 27 to determine the issue of salaries of public servants.

“It is only the bargaining that concluded the collective bargaining

Banners

agreement that can deal with the contents of the agreement, and therefore the meeting of the said structure of negotiations be held on Monday (April 27) with full disclosure of all necessary information, among others the impact of COVID-19 on the national budget,” Rari said.

Rari further stated that they have already made suggestions on how the national budget could be rearranged and prioritised to fight COVID-19 and spare the increment of public servants.

“We were shocked by utterances of ministers Matsheka and (Kabo) Morwaeng making final pronouncements on a negotiable matter, and in this case a matter guided by an existing collective bargaining agreement. This is clear bad faith bargaining and disrespect of social dialogue with trade unions,” he said.

Labour unions and government had on February 3, 2019 agreed on a salary increment of 6dsix percent for scales C and D, and 10% for scales A and B for financial years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.