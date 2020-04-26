Frank De Painter

The coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown-induced change in Frank Mabotowe also known as Frank De Painter’s creative process led to the fine artist taking the time at home as an opportunity for metamorphosis.

Artists are mostly known to create some of their best works locked away in their studios with no contact with the outside world. It may be the lockdown that forced his seclusion but Frank De Painter’s brush has not quivered in the COVID-19 threat, as in the global disaster he longed for the droplets of paint and the brush strokes rather than waste away. He craved the feeling of the bristles on the canvas and picked up the brush.

Frank De Painter told MmegiOnline that the lockdown has not affected his creative flow but rather one thing that it has done is bring his life into focus giving him time to work properly on his upcoming exhibition, which he had to postpone to next year due to the pandemic.

He added that everyday in lockdown becomes difficult but he has not stopped being hopeful. “As a visual artist I solely depend on my paintings for survival therefore during this lockdown it is hard to make my own bread and butter,” he said.

For a man who can never ignore his creative juices despite the setbacks, Frank De Painter said he is already affected like everyone

else, so all he does everyday is paint artwork after artwork.

“I don’t just paint but I also pick up my Bible and connect with God and ask him to keep me safe alongside everyone close to me and the country at large,” he said. He said right now things are looking bad in some parts and the arts is one of the most hit industries.

He said he has been hoping for government food aid to reach him, but to no avail. “I worry because soon hunger will strike. Truth be told, this pandemic has affected us all. So far I can really see that the government and private companies are coming in with financial aid and food baskets, that’s exactly what we need right now,” he said.

He said as an artist he paints artworks that can make a difference in people’s lives. Frank De Painter said he spends everyday communicating with God because the latter has answers to everything. “Help from God is coming and it will be manifested through doctors and nurses. The world will heal and we just need to stay home and stay safe,” he said.