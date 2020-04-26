Thieves break into a house and steal groceries

Police in Mogoditshane are investigating a matter in which unknown suspects broke into a house and stole groceries worth more than P3000 at Tsolamosese location.

The incident happened at night whIle the owner of the house was asleep. Mogoditshane Police Station commander, Assistant Superintendent Zachariah Tshenyego, confirmed the incident in an interview with MmegiOnline.

"When waking up the owner of the house discovered it had been broken into and reported the matter to the police, The petty thieves ignored all the valuables in the house that

they usually target and stole groceries, stove and a gas cylinder. It appears they were only targeting the items referred to," he said.

Tshenyego stated that grocery theft is rampant in his policing area, rising suspicion that there is a hungry syndicate on the loose.

Investigations into the matter are still on-going with a view to arrest the suspects.