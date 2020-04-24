Ref: PPADB 2/2/2 I () April, 22, 2020: The Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) informs the public that the service for online contractor registration applications has resumed except applications that requiring site visit/inspection.

The above service is offered in addition, to evaluation, adjudication and award of tenders in cases of emergencies like those intended to address the COVID-19.

Due to the ongoing Extreme Social Distancing (Lock down), other services like Capacity Building are still suspended until further notice.

Contractors are encouraged to pay online using the Integrated Procurement Management System (IPMS) portal or at Botswana Post offices that are still operational.

For clarification or requests for assistance on online payments and online contractor registration, the public or relevant stakeholders should contact the Contractor Registration Unit (CRU) Administrators, Assessors and Adjudicators at the following:

Contractor Registration:

Email: CRU@ppadb.co.bw

CRU Receptionists

Mobile 1:

76887058

Mobile 2: 76887053

Service Desk:

Email: servicedesk@ppadb.co.bw

Mobile 1: 76878905

Mobile 2: 76887054

In order to facilitate more free flow of information regarding PPADB services during the extreme social distancing, the public can also contact the following for assistance in accordance with the issue at hand:

1. Divisional Manager Supplies: 71845210

2. Divisional Manager Services: 74550668

3. Divisional Manager Works: 71825113/73825113

4. Contractor Registration Manager: 74525317

5. Board Secretary: 72307230

6. Public Relations and Education Manager: 73991127.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

Charles Keikotlhae

Public Relations and Education Manager

Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB)

Plot 8913, Maakgadigau way Gaborone West Industrial Site, Gaborone Botswana P/Bag 0058 Gaborone

Tel: + 267 390 6853 Fax +267 390 6822