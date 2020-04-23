Like cream, karateka Masimola rises to the top

Shy and soft-spoken, 19-year-old Lesego Masimola has emerged as one of the best kata specialists.

Her karate career took a defining path when she went to Galaletsang Primary School in Gaborone in 2011. There were karate lessons being offered, and Masimola and most of her classmates, joined the sport. The youngsters challenged each other to be the best, but most of them dropped out with Masimola remaining as the last one standing.

She then joined Ryushian-Kan karate club.

“It was due to being a fast learner and I inspired myself to continue with karate. My major championship was Africa Karate Championship (UFAK) 2018, which was held in Botswana. I competed in the junior category. I scooped a bronze medal in the kumite under-48kg. I also got another bronze medal in the women's senior team kata,” she said.

Masimola made her national team debut in 2015 at the age of 14 and she won gold in kata. She has been dominating the kata category in most local competitions. She has collected over 30 medals while in regional competitions, she has two gold medals under individual kata and kumite. At the African Games, which were held in Morocco she won a bronze medal with the kata team.

“Karate is a discipline sport and that in itself makes it special to me because it has taught me a lot of things like self-respect, self-confidence and cooperation. It actually grounded me in many ways and I feel lucky to be here. My peers have serious challenges out there and I handle such (challenges) with ease. I could say I express myself through karate,” she said.

Masimola said she was initially inspired by kata sensation, Ofentse Bakwadi. She said she looked up to Bakwadi due to the techniques he uses in kata. She is also motivated by international star, Rika Usami.

Whenever Masimola is competing, no matter the venue, her mother is always cheering

her on. “My mother is my role model and she pushes me everyday and teaches me the art of perseverance and that my biggest competitor is myself and my best is good enough,” she said.

Masimola said she finds karate involving a great deal of effort, as it does not only require physical coordination but mental concentration and discipline.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It is a challenge in any sport. It is up to you how you handle the setbacks,” she said.

Masimola who completed her Form Five at Naledi Senior Secondary School, is indebted to her family for support. “They are always pushing me to do better than I did in the previous competition. They attend all my competitions. My older sister and my parents buy me all my karate equipment,” Masimola said.

Her mother, Elder said she was terrified in the beginning when her daughter informed her about her aspiration of being a karateka. “I was afraid for her. I thought she would get injured. I told her how I felt and she said she liked it and her sensei believed in her,” Elder said.

She added when Lesego started picking up injures, it broke her heart but her daughter was able to handle the situation. She said fortunately there has not been any serious injury to date. Elder has big dreams for her daughter and she would like to see her qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

“I also wish to see her become a coach and sport administrator. We dig deep in our pockets in order to support her. Karate is expensive, you talk of suits, travelling, participation fees, training amongst others. She loves this sport and we should support her,” she said.

FACT FILE

Full names: Lesego Masimola

Date of birth: October 19, 2001

Sport: Karate

Club: Hayashi-Ha

Hobbies: Reading