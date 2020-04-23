Thato Bolwelweng. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The local game has witnessed the emergence of some supremely talented players, despite the flashes of brilliance, some have failed to reach the full heights. Mmegi Sport Staff Writer, CHAKALISA DUBE looks at some of the gifted players who were tipped for greatness but never really lived up to expectation

Mwampule Masule

Masule made a dream switch when he joined Township Rollers in 2010 from Kazungula Young Fighters. He did excel at some point in his career, especially in the 2013-14 season when he was voted the Mascom Top 8 goalkeeper of the tournament. Masule was also voted Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season in the 2013-14 season, an indication of the abundance in talent in him. Since then, Masule has never really blossomed, despite his potential. It appears everything has gone horribly wrong for the 29-year old goalkeeper in recent times. This season he was signed by Orapa United but was released for ‘lack of discipline and poor attitude’. Orapa had signed him in the off-season from South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) , Chippa United where he was released after six months without kicking a ball. He had signed for Chippa from Rollers. Masule now finds himself club-less.

Thato Bolweleng

Described as a complete modern wing back by many, ‘Yellow’ is a product of the much-lauded Flamengo Desportos-UF Santos development team. He also played for the Santos senior team from 2004 to 2010. A lot was expected from Bolweleng after he won the league and Coca Cola Cup in his debut season with Popa. However, at Rollers, Yellow just couldn’t play like he previously did. His eight-year spell at Popa was blighted by injuries as well weight problems and he was ultimately released last season.

Dirang Moloi

There is no doubt that Dirang Moloi is probably the most talented footballers that has ever come out of this country. He is blessed with the ability to pass the ball and create chances for his teammates. He has commanded a regular place at local big teams like Township Rollers, Mochudi Center Chiefs and Extension Gunners. Even in an average team Moloi always excelled. He was once touted as the next big thing to come out of Botswana football by former Bafana Bafana great, Sibusiso Zuma. However, despite his many accolodates in local football there is a general consensus that Moloi who is in the twilight of his career never reached his full potential. Many believe Moloi United midfielder could have at least established himself in lower leagues in Europe. There is also no doubt that he could also have established himself in the national team given his ability. His only notable stint outside the country was in the South African Soccer League where he teamed up with Zuma at the then PSL side Vasco Da Gama in 2010. Now 34-years old, Moloi’s best days could be behind him, without arguably one of the best midfielders in recent times, failing to take his football career to greater heights, particularly at international level.

Otlantshekela Mooketsi

Mooketsi is one played who also never got to reach his full

potential despite the hype that surrounded the initial years of his career. At BDF XI, Mooketsi was considered the best-left back in the country but a big money move to Township Rollers in the 2014/15 seasons spoiled everything for him. He struggled for form and game time until he was released at the end of his three-year contract. The 2013/14 beMobile players’ player of the season eventually lost his place in the national team. The 32-year old was loaned to Extension Gunners during the last year of his contract. He joined Gilport Lions on a short deal after he was released by Popa and retired afterwards.

Segolame Boy

Boy’s choice as one of the players who never fulfilled their full potential might appear controversial but to some extent justified. He was touted as the next big thing after signing for Rollers in 2013/14 season. The attacking midfielder boasts an unrivalled ability to create chances and score as well. His ability to take players on, has few peers. Boy has won trophies with Rollers including the league title several times. However, his failure to secure a move outside the country particularly in the PSL, has disappointed many who had seen him as the next best thing to come out of Botswana. Boy is also yet to establish himself in the national team. At 28, the 2014/15 player of the season still has a chance of redeeming himself, and moving abroad, although chances are getting slimmer. The biggest challenge is that he has been struggling to replicate his earlier form.

Ayanda Molefe

Molefe was an exciting prospect when he burst on to the scene, before making a move to then giants, Mochudi Centre Chiefs in 2014. However, the 28-year old attacking midfielder never really blossomed. He has often struggled for consistence despite his vast talent. Many thought that a move to Jwaneng Galaxy in June 2017 would propel him back to his former self. However, he also struggled for game time and was subsequently loaned back to Chiefs after just one season. Molefe is now trying to revive his career at Extension Gunners.

Ntesang Simanyanaa

‘Mirror’ announced his arrived as a fresh-faced teenager at Gaborone United in the 2009/10 season. Then attacking midfielder appeared destined for greatness. However, a move to Township Rollers in the 2011/12 season spelled disaster for him. He was inconsistent at Rollers although he did earn himself a move to Polokwane City in the PSL at the end of the 2013/14 season. He lasted for six-month in South Africa before he rejoined GU at the beginning of 2015. However, he returned half the players he was. Mirror was once gain snapped by Rollers in 2016 but was released after not featuring that much. The 30-year old now plays for lowly ranked Molepolole City Stars.