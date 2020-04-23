Negroes Kgosietsile. PIC. MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Former Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) president, Negroes Kgosietsile has said the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games could negatively affect budgets, particularly for developing nations.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) postponed this year’s Tokyo Games to 2021 owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Kgosietsile said budgets for preparations are likely to be affected as ‘smaller’ nations shift funds, meant for the competition, towards the fight against the pandemic.

He also said the postponement would affect athletes’ preparations. “It is a cost that was not budgeted for and for the less endowed countries, there are no reserves for such as funds would be directed to the relief of COVID-19 economic impact on citizens as demonstrated already in Botswana by the interim freezing of civil servants packages,” he said.

Kgosietsile said age is not on the side of some athletes. He said the need to refinance and recondition athletes who have qualified with limited resources would likely adversely affect the standard of the Olympics. He said the mental preparedness of

Banners

the athletes would be tested, with the pandemic in mind.

“Future games would also suffer from a roll over effect as for funding and games cycles and scheduling this inclusive of such things as leadership mandatory elections,” he said.

When asked about the performance of Botswana at the Olympics since the first appearance in 1980, Kgosietsile said the country has made strides, in terms of strategy, despite managing a single medal, through Nijel Amos in 2012.

“Implementation has challenges in that the overall philosophy of elite sports delivery has not paid attention to Long Term Athlete Development (LTAD). We need to upscale governance and leadership to have uniform approach, align structures as well as put in place systems to attract and retain quality volunteers to deliver sports. In my view, approach is fragmented but talent has proved to be there,” Kgosietsile said.