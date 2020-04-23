Ben Thema Primary school. PIC PHATSIMO KAPENG

Gaborone City Council has heeded the call that prevention is better than cure when it comes to Covid-19.

In line with that thinking, the council has started to install washing basins, and build additional toilets in its 29 primary schools as well as engage private cleaning companies.

It has also completed installation of hand washing basins in 10 of its primary schools. According to Gaborone Mayor Father Maphongo the council is in a marathon to ensure that school going children are also safe and secure in the fight against the spread of the virus when the schools resume businesses.

"We are installing hand wash basins, soap dispensers in all schools. In each school, we are forced to install more than four hand basins and soap dispensers but it depends on needs of each school. Despite that the number of those facilities depend on the number of school population per school. We do not want long queues because we want the issue of social distancing to be practiced by students.

Again, we are renovating toilets for all primary schools

and building more where there is need. The problem with some toilets was with running water that we had fixed that. We have agreed with those who will be cleaning the toilets to clean them after every hour. The council will enter into agreement with schools management on how to keep schools clean going forward,” Maphongo said.

He also said they hope that the school management would inform them about issues of maintenance where they feel there is need to. In addition the City Mayor said they hope all 29 primary schools would be installed with hand washing basins and soap dispensers before the end of next month.

On the issue of classroom maintenance, the Mayor said they have a programme of how they would do the work in all schools. Maphongo further said they have engaged Ministry of Basic Education on how they could keep on assisting each other since the council owns primary school buildings.