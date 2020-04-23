Rakgare 'equally disappointed' in BPC's Dimpopo clip

After the Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) retracted a promotional clip featuring a South African arts and entertainpreneur on their Facebook page yesterday, Youth, Sport and Culture Development minister, Tumiso Rakgare said he is "equally disappointed".

Rakgare said BPC made the right decision to remove the video and apologise to the public, but insisted that an investigation into the video’s commissioning be carried out. “We must get to the bottom of this.”

He said Batswana did well by demanding an apology out of BPC with the pressure they exerted on social media.

He added that there is abundant talent in the country, therefore, there was no need for the corporation to engage Dimpi Dimpopo to promote its newly launched USSD Channel *192#.

“As long as Batswana empower BPC they also need to benefit. We must make sure that this does not happen again. As a minister I don't need to remind BPC about Citizen Economic Empowerment. They are aware. As much as I want them to be independent (still) that should not be abused,” he highlighted, emphasising his call for a determined inquisition.

No sooner had BPC posted the Dimpi Dimpopo – real name Nadeem Poen – video clip than comments had started pouring in to show just how ruffled Batswana and the creative industry’s feathers were.

When the corporation posted the video yesterday, it probably did not anticipate a public relations nightmare on its hands let alone expect the instant backlash it received from the public.

As the video went viral, Batswana did not waste time or hold back any punches shaming the corporation with most comments expressing disgust and distaste at BPC’s decision in engaging a South African artist over local talent for

its promotional video clip that has now been taken down.

BPC's acting CEO Edward Rugoyi admitted in a statement that the video is not in line with their Citizen Economic Empowerment regulations and the necessary measures to address this breach will be taken.

"The video in question has been withdrawn. The corporation regrets the negative sentiments that this matter has given rise to and assures the public of our commitment towards supporting and nurturing our citizen talent," he stated.

Rugoyi added that they give their pledge that such incidents shall not be repeated and has put the necessary measures in place to ensure this. MmegiOnline has since established that Dimpi Dimpopo was paid P5,000 by BPC for his efforts. Although BPC sees this as an unfortunate situation, it says what is done is irreversible since Dimpi Dimpopo has already pocketed his share and delivered as agreed. BPC's colossal error in judgement comes at a time when creatives in the country are already struggling to make ends meet as their businesses came to an instant halt with the imposed lockdown after a State of Emergency was declared by the President to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge.

Creatives have been seriously affected by the lockdown resultant from the COVID-19 pandemic and BPC is yet to reveal how it will make amends. The video’s production comes in a time creatives find it even tougher to get by in the pandemic, which threatens their economic standing.