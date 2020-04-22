Orange Phikwe marathon cancelled

The organisers of the annual Orange Phikwe Marathon have decided to cancel this year’s event due to the dreaded spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) currently a pandemic.

Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairperson, Omphemetse Makwape said the decision was taken by the sponsor, Orange Botswana in consultation with the organising committee, Selebi Phikwe Town Council and Botswana Athletics Association (BAA). The marathon was scheduled to take place on July 25 at the Selebi-Phikwe Council Stadium.

"This decision comes following consultation with critical stakeholders amidst increased uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," Makwape said in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that we made this decision. However, it was wholly necessary as our priority right now is our people, supporting government’s efforts to ensure and protect the wellbeing and security of all Batswana," Makwape said.

He said the intention is to allow as much time as possible for the situation

across Botswana to normalise to a level that allows for engagements of this nature.

"We are apart now so that we may be together in the future again. To celebrate, to engage, to practice sports and to enjoy entertainment. The very things we love and cherish," he said.

The organisers and the sponsor expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders who have played a critical role in driving the success of the marathon over the years. The marathon was supposed to celebrate a milestone this year, as it has been in existence for 35 years, making it the oldest road race in the country. Until recently, the marathon was the only event that was used to qualify for international long distance events.