Judges contribute salaries to COVID-19 Relief Fund

OARABILE MOSIKARE Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Judges PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Twenty-eight High Court judges and six Court of Appeal Justices have agreed to voluntarily contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Each of the judges will contribute five percent of their salaries for three months commencing end of May.

That percentage from the individual judges' pay amounts to P2,731.90, a collective sum of P92,884.60 each of the three months. The resolution followed a meeting with the permanent

secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (MFED), where the Justices were briefed on the country’s economic situation.

After three months this resolution would be revisited. The High Court Registrar, Michael Motlhabi, did not respond to a Mmegi questionnaire on this development.

