Twenty-eight High Court judges and six Court of Appeal Justices have agreed to voluntarily contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Each of the judges will contribute five percent of their salaries for three months commencing end of May.
That percentage from the individual judges' pay amounts to P2,731.90, a collective sum of P92,884.60 each of the three months. The resolution followed a meeting with the permanent
After three months this resolution would be revisited. The High Court Registrar, Michael Motlhabi, did not respond to a Mmegi questionnaire on this development.