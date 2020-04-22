Police patrolling Bontleng. PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

It was mayhem and pandemonium yesterday afternoon after a truck laden with groceries reversed into one of the neighbourhoods of Bontleng location.

A man of Indian origin, who is said to own a plot in the area but resides elsewhere where he also has businesses, decided to treat his ‘neighbours’ to food hampers and toiletry.

He had tasked one of his employees to deliver the items to the residents of Loss My Cheri, the notorious street that is known for thuggery, drugs, binge drinking, prostitution and all kinds of vices.

It was supposed to be a silent operation as the driver simply reversed the truck into the home and on seeing this, a passer-by, possibly a COVID-19 regulations-buster alerted his friends.

Very soon people in the street, be it youth, old men and women, rushed out of their homes, to help themselves to the goods without the courtesy of even asking.

In no time, the man decided to drive away, leaving other residents in the lurch.

Some women of Zimbabwean origin were seen lugging food hampers while running back to their homes.

“Hey this is good you

know. We just did not know how we were going to survive,” one of them said, still hugging two maize-meal bags, two mealie-rice bags and an assortment of soups and other condiments.

By the time Mmegi arrived on the scene, the truck had already left as the driver was said to have feared it would end up being damaged by the swelling crowds, which were also getting increasingly uncontrollable.

When President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced the State of Emergency late last month, social workers were dispatched to take particulars of people who would be offered food hampers by government.

Those who did not grab anything yesterday, hope very soon government will deliver on its promise.

“Mathata dijo di fedile. What are we gonna do in the meantime?” a mother of three who left empty-handed said.

“Don’t worry. Our food is on the way,” a neighbour who also could not reach the truck before it fled, was heard offering comforting words to her compatriot.