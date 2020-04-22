BDP leaders President Masisi and Chairman Tsogwane PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Some Botswana Democratic Party National Youth Executive Committee (NYEC) members could find themselves in hot water following their attempts to raise funds for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to party communications sub committee chairperson, Kagelelo Kentse, the party is investigating processes leading to the party’s Youth Wing soliciting funds from members of the public.

“The issue was brought to our attention yesterday. As much as we are happy about any efforts to help in the pandemic, we do not agree with how they did it. We cannot be having members of the public sending funds to individuals’ ewallet or Orange Money while raising money for a national cause,” he said.

Kentse further said they would be investigating if procedures were followed with a view to punish wrongdoers. “We will investigate whether party procedures and regulations were followed in arriving to their decision and if they do not tick all the boxes, disciplinary action will be taken against those in the wrong,” he said. He added they were yet to find out if any funds had been collected.

He said they encouraged NYEC to rather encourage

people to contribute to the National COVID-19 Relief Fund.

NYEC through their chairperson, Karabo Gomotsegang this morning (Wednesday) issued a press release tendering an apology to the public on a recent flier making rounds on social media to the effect that they sought donations towards COVID-19.

“The public is urged to ignore the flier and not issue any donation to cellphone numbers indicated on the flier, let alone the NYEC bank account. We therefore would like to remind fellow citizens to use the account numbers provided in a communiqué issued by BW Government recently to contribute towards COVID-19. We urge all to not politicise COVID-19 and work collectively as a nation towards ending this disease and ensuring zero new transmissions. Continue to stay home, wash your hands with soap and water, sanitise hands and avoid crowded public places,” Gomotsegang wrote.

Efforts to reach Gomotsegang hit a snag as his mobile phone was unavailable at press time.